Kim Jong Un Hosts South Korean Officials for Dinner in Pyongyang

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un hosted top South Korean officials in Pyongyang for dinner on Monday, the first such high-level meeting between the two sides in years. South Korea’s intelligence chief, Suh Hoon, and the president’s top national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, were among those to attend the nearly four-hour long dinner with Kim, which resulted in a tentative agreement to hold a summit between the two Koreas’ leaders. The North said the meeting “proceeded in a warm atmosphere overflowing with compatriotic feelings,” while a spokesman for South Korea’s presidential office gave the North Koreans credit for having “worked hard to prepare for this visit.” The meeting is widely seen as a further sign of thawing tensions after North Korea’s delegation to the Winter Olympics signaled a desire for dialogue.
