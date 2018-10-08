CHEAT SHEET
    Kim Jong Un Invited To Visit Vladimir Putin In Russia

    MEETING OF MINDS

    Reuters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been invited to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia, the Kremlin has confirmed. No details about the possible visit have yet been revealed but South Korean leader Moon Jae-in said Monday that he expected Kim to make the trip soon. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Kim had been invited but the time and place is yet to be agreed. North Korea’s state media previously reported that Putin has said he is ready to meet Kim “at an early date.”

