Kim Jong Un Is Freaking Out So Much About COVID That He’s Executing People, Spies Say
‘EXCESSIVE ANGER’
Kim Jong Un is panicking so much about the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact that he’s started executing people, according to South Korean spies. South Korean lawmakers spoke to reporters Friday after a briefing from the country’s National Intelligence Service. According to the Associated Press, one of those lawmakers, Ha Tae-keung, quoted the NIS as saying Kim is showing “excessive anger” and taking “irrational measures” over the raging pandemic. Those measures are said to include the executions of at least two officials—one who was held responsible for the falling exchange rate, and another who is said to have violated government rules stopping goods from being brought in from abroad. Kim is also said to have banned fishing and salt production, apparently in a scientifically dubious effort to prevent seawater from becoming infected.