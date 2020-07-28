Kim Jong Un Lauds Himself for Bringing an End to War on Earth
OWN BIGGEST FAN
Kim Jong Un has achieved peace on Earth, according to Kim Jong Un. In a bold speech reported by the country’s state media, the North Korean leader said he believes no more wars will be fought on this planet due to his collection of nuclear warheads. “With our reliable and effective self-defensive nuclear deterrent, there will be no more war on this earth, and our country’s safety and future will be secured forever,” Kim reportedly said in his speech marking the 67th anniversary of the armistice that effectively ended the Korean War. In comments that appear to be aimed at President Trump and the United States, the North Korean leader went on to say that his weapons will allow the country to defend itself against “high pressure and military threats of imperialists and hostile forces.”