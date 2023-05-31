Kim Jong Un May Be in Vicious Cycle of Alcohol and Cigarette Addiction: Spies
NOT SLEEPING
Kim Jong Un’s heavy smoking, alcohol use and apparent weight gain has led South Korean intelligence officials to question the North Korean leader’s health. “He appeared tired with clear dark circles around his eyes during his public appearance on May 16, and was estimated to weigh over 140 kilograms (308 pounds) according to AI analysis,” South Korean lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after a briefing by the National Intelligence Service. In 2021, it was reported that Kim had lost about 44 pounds—weight he’s rapidly gained back as spies recently observed a large number of foreign snacks being shipped to North Korea. Yoo added that Kim was also rumored to be suffering from a “severe” sleeping disorder, and that South Korean spies are monitoring Kim potentially falling into a “vicious cycle” of alcohol and nicotine dependence. Kim, believed to be just 39 years old, came into power after his father died from a heart attack in 2011.