    Kim Jong Un: North Korea to Unveil ‘New Strategic Weapon’

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Jung Yeon-Je/Getty

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future and blasted Washington over stalled denuclearization talks. Kim accused negotiators in Washington, D.C. of making “gangster-like demands” after the U.S. missed a year-end deadline to restart denuclearization discussions, according to state media Korean Central News Agency. At a Workers’ Party meeting Wednesday, Kim also said the scope of the nuclear deterrent would depend on the attitude of the U.S. in the future—leaving the door open for negotiations.

