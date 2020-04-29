Kim Jong Un Not Dead, Just Chilling at Super-Luxury Wonsan Compound, Experts Say
Kubla Khan had Xanadu, Donald Trump has Mar-a-Lago, and Kim Jong Un has Wonsan. Satellite imagery of luxury-boat movements suggests that North Korea’s 38-year-old leader, far from being dead as rumored last weekend, is actually seeing out the coronavirus pandemic in style at his luxury compound at the seaside town of Wonsan, on the country’s east coast. Kim’s retreat is reportedly dotted with guest villas, boasts a $7 million yacht and is serviced by a private beach, a basketball court, and a private train station. North Korea watchers say an airstrip was bulldozed last year to build a horse riding track. Wonsan is one of the Kim’s best-equipped playgrounds, and is just two hours to Pyongyang via a special highway designated for use only by the Kim family or top officials. Speculation about Kim’s health was sparked by his absence from April 15 celebrations to mark the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung, but officials in South Korea have poured cold water on media reports that Kim is seriously ill.