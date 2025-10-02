Kim Jong Un Orders Urgent Crackdown on Boob Jobs

Actor Raymond Cruz, best known for his role as a drug cartel enforcer on Breaking Bad, will not face criminal charges following a confrontation at his home in Silver Lake, California, last month in which three women accused him of spraying them with a hose. The incident, which occurred in September, saw Cruz held in police custody for five hours after the women accused the actor of intentionally spraying them with water as he washed his car in front of his home. According to the actor’s agent, Raphael Berko, the conflict began when a group of three women parked extremely close to Cruz’s vehicle. When Cruz asked them to step back to avoid getting wet, they refused and started recording him instead. Berko acknowledged that some water may have “incidentally splashed” on the women as Cruz turned to tell them to stop filming him, but he firmly denied any intentional wrongdoing. The case was dismissed after prosecutors declined to file charges, though no specific reason for the decision was provided.
Women are leaving the workforce, spurred on by President Donald Trump’s sweeping federal overhaul. Rates have been trending downward since 2023, sparked first by COVID measures winding down but now fueled by the White House and a weakening job market. According to a new study by KPMG, the worst hit are college-educated mothers with children under five. Employment here dropped to 77 percent in August, down from nearly 80 percent in 2023. Mothers without bachelor’s degrees with kids under five have been the second worst off, down one point. Women in the workforce are suffering under Trump, as The New York Times reported Wednesday, pointing to the planned defunding of the Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau. Federal cuts have disproportionately affected departments that have a higher proportion of female employees, such as the Department of Education. Meanwhile, this week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth disbanded an advisory committee that encouraged women to join the armed forces. Federal changes are set against pre-existing trends. Stricter stances surrounding returns to the office after COVID, as well as the end of federal relief funding for child care support, sent rates the wrong way after the pandemic era. As it stands, the rate of women in the workforce remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, but it’s dropping. Axios reports that the U.S. is around 100,000 child care workers short of meeting demand. A lack of childcare tracks with more women staying out of the workforce.
Kim Jong Un Orders Urgent Crackdown on Boob Jobs
Kim Jong Un is deploying undercover spies to bust North Koreans getting breast implants. Augmentation has been deemed “anti-socialist” by Pyongyang City’s Ministry of Public Safety, after a lift in popularity among women in their 20s and 30s. Citing a source, Metro reports prosecutors slammed two suspected patients and a surgeon for being “corrupted by bourgeois customs,” and having “committed rotten capitalist acts.” “Strike teams have been deployed to central areas of Pyongyang for the crackdown that has just begun, and they are operating in civilian clothes,” a source told South Korean outlet Daily NK. Swimwear season is reportedly driving the trend. The source said it was an act of “anti-socialism” and could result in “criminal punishment,” including labor camps. They added that the government’s crackdown came partly in response to a growing number of side effects from unregulated practices. Given the illegal status of the surgery, procedures are reportedly being carried out in private properties using silicone imported from China.
Sam Altman’s OpenAI has surpassed Elon Musk’s SpaceX to become the most valuable private company in the world, Bloomberg reports. The rivals were co-founders of the artificial intelligence company in 2015 but had a bitter falling out over its direction. Now Altman is offering current and former employees the opportunity to sell their shares to investors. The move has led the company’s valuation soar to $500 billion, $100 billion more than SpaceX, according to Bloomberg. That puts OpenAI’s valuation leaps and bounds above last year, when it was priced at $300 billion during a funding round. The employees are understood to have flipped $6.6 billion in shares to a host of investors. Citing a source familiar with the deal, Bloomberg reports buyers included “Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp., Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T. Rowe Price.” Musk left the OpenAI board in 2018, and a multibillion-dollar investment from Microsoft followed the year after. Since then, Altman has driven toward turning OpenAI into what Bloomberg describes as “a traditional for-profit company.” Friend-turned-nemesis Musk has since sued the company, even offering to buy it.
A former Democratic candidate who was the victim of revenge porn when online sex tapes were leaked has been arrested on a domestic battery charge relating to her ex-husband. Susanna Gibson Payne, 42, turned herself in and was released. She said her ex had filed the complaint against her. “After my estranged husband, arrested three times since I filed for divorce, assaulted me during a June 2025 custody exchange while I protected our son, he filed a retaliatory criminal complaint against me,” Payne told the NY Post. “More than three months later, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for my arrest. I turned myself in immediately,” she added. Court records show her ex-husband, John Gibson, was arrested several times last year for extortion, threatening language, and violating a protective order. In 2023, Payne ran as an underdog candidate for a seat in the Virginia state legislature, which was derailed after Republicans leaked X-rated videos of her and her husband online without her consent. She ended up losing the race by fewer than 1,000 votes and has since dedicated herself to campaigning against gender-based and sexual violence, particularly in online spheres.
Two people have died and three more are seriously wounded after a terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester, U.K. Armed police rushed to the scene on Thursday morning following eyewitness reports of a man driving a car towards the synagogue and attacking people with a knife. Police shot the suspect, and bystanders were told to step back after being told he “had a bomb.” Two people were killed in the attack, and the alleged suspect is also thought to be dead, although this cannot be confirmed due to “suspicious items on his person,” thought to be a suicide vest. A bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the scene, and a “loud explosion,” believed to be a controlled explosion, was heard shortly afterwards. “Harriet and I are horrified by the attack on a synagogue in Manchester,” wrote Warren Stephens, America’s ambassador to the U.K. “That it has happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, is abhorrent. We pray for the recovery of all those injured, and our thoughts are with their families and loved ones. Our thanks to the brave first responders and emergency services.”
Treasure worth $1 million that was lost 310 years ago when an entire fleet sank has been located off the coast of Florida. The treasure fleet had been ferrying gold, silver, and jewels from Cuba to Spain when all 11 ships sank in a hurricane on July 31, 1715. The find is believed to be part of a wider haul worth $400 million that was lost during the storm. The coins were known as pieces of eight, with five gold coins and 1,000 silver coins recovered. All were minted in the former Spanish colonies of Mexico, Peru, and Bolivia. Speaking to Live 5 WCSC, Capt. Levin Shavers of the ship M/V Just Right, said, “It’s just such an awesome feeling.” Queens Jewels LLC owns the rights to the salvage. Its director of operations, Sal Guttuso, said, “This discovery is not only about the treasure itself but the stories it tells. Each coin is a piece of history, a tangible link to the people who lived, worked and sailed during the Golden Age of the Spanish Empire. Finding 1,000 of them in a single recovery is both rare and extraordinary.”
Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to his hero, conservationist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall, with a touching Instagram post. The Academy Award winner and environmental activist wrote, “Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend.” He continued, “For decades, Jane traveled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility, and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped.” He also shared his last message to Goodall, writing, “My last message to Jane was simple: “You are my hero.” Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home." The tribute was accompanied by several photos, including two of DiCaprio and Gooddall together. The Jane Goodall Institute announced on Wednesday that Goodall had died from natural causes at the age of 91 after devoting her life to studying chimpanzees and advocating for environmental causes.
Experts have unearthed a new species of Jurassic reptile on the west coast of Scotland. The fossil belonged to a previously unknown reptile that roamed the Earth about 167 million years ago and is believed to be an ancient ancestor of modern snakes and lizards. An international team of researchers, led by the American Museum of Natural History, made the discovery on the Isle of Skye. The fossil was given the Gaelic name Breugnathair elgolensis, or the “false snake of Elgol,” in reference to the area where it was uncovered. The striking specimen had snake-like jaws and teeth that curved backwards like a python, according to experts. Its body, meanwhile, was more similar to the proportion and limbs of a lizard. “This might be telling us that snake ancestors were very different to what we expected, or it could instead be evidence for evolution of predatory habits in a primitive, extinct group,” lead author Dr. Roger Benson said.
A 25-year-old skydiver, fell 11,000 feet after two of his parachutes failed to open. Mitchell Deakin flew from the U.K. in hopes to stick a tandem jump with instructor Jiron Arcos Ponce in the Nevada desert for his birthday. Neither the main nor emergency parachutes opened, spinning the pair out of control. The two landed at 35 to 45 mph, according to police. Both of the jumpers survived but were airlifted to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas for medical attention. Deakin suffered a fractured pelvis, broken ribs, a perforated lung, and a kidney laceration. The skydiver’s mother reported that he is recovering and is now able to walk with the help of a frame. Deakin’s girlfriend, Isabel Clacher, posted on a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical bills: “This has been extremely traumatic for him and his family and friends, as he is so far away from home.” Ponce, 45, remained in critical condition as of last Thursday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMP) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA) have opened an investigation to make sense of the incident.