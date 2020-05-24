Kim Jong Un Promises New Policies to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Deterrent Capabilities

Read it at Washington Post
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would soon implement “new policies” to boost his country’s nuclear deterrent and walk away from denuclearization talks with the U.S., according to state media reported by the Washington Post. Kim made the promise at a meeting of the Workers’ Party Central Military Commission on Sunday, nearly two years to the day that he met President Trump in Singapore. Talks between the two countries that started on that occasion dissolved last year and North Korea has since taken a hardline approach on its nuclear policy. Kim’s appearance was the first in three weeks since he appeared at the opening of a factory after vanishing from public view for several weeks, sparking speculations about his health.