Kim Jong Un Rolls Into Anti-West Military Parade on His Armored Train

First, they came for shared passwords on Netflix. Now, Amazon is rolling back allowing Prime account holders to share free delivery benefits with people who don’t live in the same house as them. The changes take effect as of October 1, meaning anyone currently enjoying the perk on a relative or friend’s dime will soon find themselves invited to sign up for Prime themselves if they want to hold on to the privilege—initially, at a discounted $14.99 rate annually, before cranking up to the same amount every month after the first year. The e-commerce and streaming behemoth says it’ll continue allowing users to share free shipping perks with their nearest and dearest under its existing “Amazon Family” program, provided you all live under the same roof. It follows after the tech giant apparently failed to meet its new subscriber targets during Prime Day, a four day extended deal period that fell earlier in July, though the company’s reportedly said it did see record-breaking sign-ups, just in the days on either side of the event itself.
Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has been freed after serving six months in prison for a DUI, Page Six reported Tuesday. A Montgomery County Detention Center spokesperson confirmed her release to the outlet. The reality star had originally been sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended, along with paying $2,900 in fines. According to Fox45, sources cited good behavior as the reason for Huger’s early release. The 62-year-old television personality was charged with driving while intoxicated after totaling her Maserati in a high-speed crash in March 2024. She was found guilty in December that year, and according to police body cam footage, the star was visibly inebriated and even admitted to being drunk. Huger, who earned the nickname “Grande Dame” on the show, spoke about the body cam footage in an RHOP episode from March this year, saying she “didn’t recognize that woman” from the footage. “I’m sitting there in the courtroom, like, I have to finally watch it, because I kept saying, ‘Well, surely they made a mistake, right, because everything’s not connecting for me,’” she said while talking to her husband, Ray Huger.
Succession star Nicholas Braun has been arrested in New Hampshire for allegedly driving under the influence, according to reporting from TMZ. Braun, who played the affable but hapless Greg in HBO smash-hit Succession, is reported by the outlet to have been picked up by cops on Saturday in Moultonborough. Braun is understood to have walked free of a Carroll County jail after just an hour inside. His time in the cell, however, came with little opportunity for verification, as he has reportedly been given only a court date and no bail, while TMZ also reports the camera in the jail was broken, and so there is no mugshot. The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Braun for verification and further comment on the incident. The Daily Beast has also contacted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Moultonborough Police Department to try to confirm the claims. Raised on Long Island, NY, Braun is also known for his performance in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He has been nominated three times for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his part as Greg on Succession.
Actor Charlie Sheen, celebrating his 60th birthday on Wednesday, has been sober for eight years but still struggles with forgiving himself, the former tabloid fixture revealed in an interview with People magazine. The Wall Street star spiraled deep into drug and alcohol addiction in his 40s, leading to several scandals and two very ugly public divorces, first from Denise Richards in 2006 and then from Brooke Mueller in 2011. Also in 2011, he was fired from his hit show Two and a Half Men, and then gave an interview to 20/20 in which he claimed to have “tiger blood” in his veins. Now, Sheen—who got sober in 2017 after several stints in rehab—is publishing a memoir and releasing a two-part Netflix documentary about his life. In his memoir, set to be released this month, he attributes that infamous tiger blood outburst to a testosterone cream he was using that made him a “raving lunatic.” “Forgiveness is still an evolving thing,” he told People. “I still get what I call the ‘shame shivers.’ These are the moments that hit me, of the heinous memories and choices and consequences. They’re getting farther in between, so I guess that’s progress.”
Kim Jong Un Rolls Into Anti-West Military Parade on His Armored Train
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rolled into Beijing in his signature green armored train on Tuesday to join Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping for a massive military parade. The reclusive leader’s appearance at the event, intended to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, is the first time a North Korean leader has attended a Chinese military parade since 1959. It comes after Putin greeted Xi as his “dear friend” and said relations between the two countries had “reached their highest level in history” as he and Indian Prime Minister Modi held hands while attending the Chinese president’s Shanghai Co-Operation Organization (SCO) summit this week, intended to showcase Xi’s vision of an anti-western coalition which could challenge America’s dominance on the world stage. While Kim was not present at the summit, he is considered a key player in the “axis of upheaval,” with a trilateral meeting between the three leaders heavily rumored to take place this week. The North Korean dictator has sought to strengthen ties with Putin by supplying arms to Russia and even sending troops to the frontlines in Ukraine, angering Xi in the process, who has insisted on taking a more neutral stance on the conflict.
Eight people are missing after a helicopter flying over the forests of Borneo, Indonesia, vanished. Among the missing are an American man, a Brazilian, an Indian, and five Indonesians. The Airbus BK117 D-3, owned by Eastindo Air, “lost contact” with air traffic control eight minutes after takeoff at 8:54 a.m. on Monday, according to ABC News. Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency said teams were searching for the missing from the air and on land as “ground teams conduct direct combing in hilly areas and dense forests.” A joint team of police, military personnel, local officials, residents, and two helicopters, comprising 140 people total, is searching the 10-square-mile area around the helicopter’s last known coordinates in the forests of Mantewe. “The full potential of SAR is deployed to the maximum to accelerate the discovery of helicopters and victims,” said I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency. The Daily Beast has reached out to Eastindo Air for comment.
Australian basketball player Ben Griscti sustained a fractured vertebrae after a backboard collapsed on him Saturday and reportedly waited over 90 minutes for an ambulance according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). The 23-year-old center, who plays for the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League (NBL), was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a teammate dunked the ball during practice, causing the structure to collapse at the AIS Arena. While Griscti will miss the start of the Hungry Jacks NBL26 season—which is slated to start Sept. 18—he will not have to undergo surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement from the Adelaide 36ers. Griscti has since traveled home and it remains unclear when he will step back on the court. The NBL also released a statement regarding the center’s injury, stating they were “deeply saddened” and are offering support to him and his family. “The welfare of all players and staff is our highest priority,” said the NBL, which is currently investigating the matter with AIS Arena. The athlete thanked fans for the messages of support via the NBL’s Instagram, reassuring fans by saying “I’ll be back soon.”
Today host Sheinelle Jones is set to return to NBC’s morning show following the death of her husband in May. Jones, who co-hosts the 3rd Hour of Today, will take part in an emotional interview with Savannah Guthrie on Friday to discuss how she and her children are coping following the death of her husband Uche Ojeh, 45, of an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. Jones, who was married to her husband for 17 years, revealed in January she had been off presenting duties to an unspecified “family health matter.” Jones is set to tell Guthrie that the months leading up to Ojeh’s death were a “beautiful nightmare,” for her and her three children and hopes that her upcoming interview will offer hope to those going through a similar situation, reported NBC News. In May, Guthrie told viewers that Ojeh was an “incredible person,” and the “perfect partner in life” for Jones. The couple met in the late 1990s, when Jones was an 18-year-old freshman at Northwestern University, who was showing Ojeh, then a high-school senior, around the campus. They eventually married in Sept. 2007 during a ceremony in Jones’ hometown of Philadelphia.
Olympic great Greg Louganis had to sell off some of his medals to raise the cash to start a new life abroad. The legendary American diver, who collected four gold medals and a silver over three Olympics between 1976 and 1988, said he “needed the money” from selling a trio of medals to leave his life in California and start over, revealing in a Facebook post that he is moving to Panama. Louganis, who won two gold medals in the 1984 Los Angeles Games and repeated the feat in Seoul four years later, said: “So, as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind? I am 65 years old, and I am asking just that. I am no longer who I used to think I was.” He continued: “I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold…” Explaining his reasoning why, Louganis added, “I needed the money. While many people may have built businesses and sold them for a profit, I had my medals, which I am grateful for.” He also revealed he had sold his house: “I am VERY happy with whom I sold it to.” He promised he would be “checking in from Panama,” noting, “Now I get to discover who is Greg Louganis?” Louganis has long been considered a trailblazer for LGBTQ athletes, coming out as gay and revealing that he was HIV-positive in the mid-1990s.
Sister Wives star Christine Brown Woolley has revealed she has been suffering from an “absolutely devastating” Oxycodone addiction. The TLC show regular, 53, was prescribed the drug after tearing her ACL, telling People: “It was very difficult, and even though I was on it for a month, the effects of it lasted at least six.” She’s been on the show since it began in 2010, but in her new memoir—Sister Wife—has revealed she has been fighting a private battle off-screen. “Just before Maddie and Caleb got married [in 2016], I blew out my knee,” she said. “I tore my ACL and my meniscus, and I had to have surgery.” She was given a prescription, and “it gave me the best high I ever felt. I was on top of the world, and I could accomplish everything!” But the impacts lasted longer than she bargained for: “It was very difficult, and even though I was on it for a month, the effects of it lasted at least six. I didn’t feel normal.” She opted not to take it public on the show, but added: “I didn’t feel okay for so long… oxy is a terrible, addictive thing if you don’t need it.”