Kim Jong Un Says Coronavirus May Have Entered North Korea Via a Returning Runaway
INFECTED DEFECTOR
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly finally acknowledged the presence of coronavirus in the country, but he is blaming it on a defector. Kim Jong Un called an emergency meeting of his top advisers this week after an infected defector traveled to North Korea by crossing the heavily guarded border with South Korea, according to state-run media agency KCNA. According to authorities there, the person would be the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in North Korea, where officials have said no infections have appeared despite the virus’ presence in every other country on earth. Kim imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong, citing a “critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country.”