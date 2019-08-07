CHEAT SHEET
PROCEED CAUTIOUSLY
Kim Jong Un Says Latest Missile Launches Were a ‘Warning’ to the U.S.
Kim Jong Un has warned that his latest missile launches were intended to send a message to the United States. The North Korean leader was quoted in state media agency KCNA as saying that the launch of tactical guided missiles Tuesday was an “adequate warning” to both the U.S. and South Korea as the two nations began their joint military drills. Kim said the test was “an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the U.S. and South Korean authorities,” and said the tests “clearly verified the reliability, security, and actual war capacity” of North Korea’s new weapon. The U.S. and South Korea began their joint military exercises this week. They’re largely computer-simulated, unlike previous large-scale annual drills, but Kim’s regime fears that they are nothing short of a rehearsal for war aimed at toppling his leadership.