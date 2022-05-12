North Korea Locks Down After First Official COVID Case Is Reported
PATIENT ZERO
North Korea is, according to the state-run news agency KCNA, in a “major national emergency” after the country identified its first reported case of COVID-19. The case of Omicron was detected in Pyongyang, the capital, and leader Kim Jong Un has since ordered all cities and counties to go into lockdown. With its outdated and crumbling health care system, North Korea is ill-equipped to deal with a coronavirus outbreak, making the situation potentially disastrous. Although the country had not reported any COVID-19 cases before, experts doubt that the nation of 25 million has completely avoided the virus thus far, and some blame limited testing capacity for the lack of reported cases. North Korea likely has no vaccines of its own and has refused to accept shipments from other countries, adding to the possibility for devastation.