Kim Jong Un Shows Russian Defense Minister His Banned Missiles
GOING BALLISTIC
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un treated Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to a defense exhibition showing off Pyongyang’s banned ballistic missiles, North Korean state media reported Thursday. Shoigu arrived in North Korea along with a Chinese delegation this week as the hermit kingdom celebrated the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, which is marked in the country with a “Victory Day.” The missiles were proscribed by U.N. Security Council resolutions adopted with support from both China and Russia. State media reported that Shoigu gave Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit and Kim thanked Putin for permitting the trip, saying it had bolstered “strategic and traditional” relations between their countries.