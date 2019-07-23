CHEAT SHEET
ON DISPLAY
Kim Jong Un Tours ‘Newly Built’ Submarine, Touts Weapons Systems
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took a tour of a large “newly built” submarine, raising concerns about a potential ballistic missile capability for the vessel. State-run news outlet KCNA didn’t identify the submarine but described it “designed and built to be capable of fully implementing the military strategic intention of the Party.” North Korea’s military has invested heavily in the development of naval ballistic missiles over the past few years but has yet to demonstrate a submarine which could launch the weapons. Kim’s visit follows his recent meeting with President Trump at the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea where the two leaders shared a handshake. The Trump administration has urged North Korea to refrain from missile tests.