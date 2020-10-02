Kim Jong Un, Putin Wish Trump a Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1Kim Jong Un, Putin Wish Trump a Speedy Recovery From COVID-19GET WELL SOONBlake MontgomeryReporterPublished Oct. 02, 2020 6:46PM ET BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/GettyVladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un took time Friday to send get-well-soon wishes to Donald Trump. The U.S. president tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday and was taken to Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland the next day. The Russian president wrote, “I am sure that your inherent vitality, vigour and optimism will help you overcome the dangerous virus.” The North Korean dictator said in a statement of condolences that he hoped Trump would make a full recovery.Read it at Twitter