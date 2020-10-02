CHEAT SHEET
    Kim Jong Un, Putin Wish Trump a Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

    GET WELL SOON

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty

    Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un took time Friday to send get-well-soon wishes to Donald Trump. The U.S. president tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday and was taken to Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland the next day. The Russian president wrote, “I am sure that your inherent vitality, vigour and optimism will help you overcome the dangerous virus.” The North Korean dictator said in a statement of condolences that he hoped Trump would make a full recovery.

