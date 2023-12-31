CHEAT SHEET
Kim Jong Un Vows to Build More Nukes, Spy More in 2024
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Saturday listed his goals heading into the new year: launch three new spy satellites and add to his nuclear stockpile. The ambitions were given at the conclusion of the five-day Workers’ Party meeting that saw North Korea continue its critiques of the United States, the Associated Press reported, citing state media. “The grave situation requires us to accelerate works to acquire overwhelming war response capabilities and thorough and perfect military readiness to suppress any types of provocations by the enemies at a stroke,” Kim said, according to state media.