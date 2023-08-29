CHEAT SHEET
Kim Jong Un Wants North Korea to Be Ready for a US Invasion
Read it at The Associated Press
Kim Jong Un called for the North Korean military to be ready for invasion plots by the United States and its allies, state media said Tuesday. In a Monday speech, Kim accused the U.S. of conducting “more frantic” naval exercises with its allies—namely Japan and South Korea, which the U.S. has been collaborating with in military drills to prep for North Korea’s nuclear threats. U.S. officials maintain that these exercises are merely defensive strategies, but Kim views them as practice for a plot to invade North Korea. He also called President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida “gang bosses” in a fiery speech.