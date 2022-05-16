Read it at Reuters
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un blasted his “irresponsible” lieutenants and ordered his military to secure steady access to COVID medication as the country suffers from a surge of new cases. According to Reuters, the country has blamed a large number of its pandemic deaths on people being “careless in taking drugs due to the lack of knowledge and understanding of stealth Omicron variant virus infection disease and its correct treatment method.” Estimates published by the state news outlet Korean Central News Agency suggest that more than 800,000 people have recently come down with symptoms.