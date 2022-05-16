CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kim Jong Un Wants His Military to Help Secure COVID Drugs Amid Major Outbreak

    COVID EXPLOSION

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

    North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un blasted his “irresponsible” lieutenants and ordered his military to secure steady access to COVID medication as the country suffers from a surge of new cases. According to Reuters, the country has blamed a large number of its pandemic deaths on people being “careless in taking drugs due to the lack of knowledge and understanding of stealth Omicron variant virus infection disease and its correct treatment method.” Estimates published by the state news outlet Korean Central News Agency suggest that more than 800,000 people have recently come down with symptoms.

    Read it at Reuters