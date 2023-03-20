Kim Jong Un’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Watches Nuclear Missile Test With Dad
ALL IN THE FAMILY
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his 10-year-old daughter to another missile test Sunday, after she attended an ICBM launch last week. The appearance of the girl added to the growing mystery surrounding her identity; she was not mentioned in any information released by North Korea, but she was pictured in photographs released from the events. She has been on the propaganda circuit since she first appeared in public in November—and, NK News, citing South Korean intelligence—say her name is believed to be Kim Ju Ae. The family missile launch Sunday came as Kim Jong Un called on his country to be ready to launch a nuclear attack to deter war as the biggest U.S.-South Korea military exercise in five years— Freedom Shield—took place. Sunday’s launch, aimed at “simulating a nuclear attack on a major target of the enemy,” was a short-range ballistic missile with a “simulated version of a nuclear warhead” that detonated in the Sea of Japan.