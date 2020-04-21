CHEAT SHEET
Kim Jong Un’s Absence Sparks Reports of Health Crisis
DIAGNOSIS UNCLEAR
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not been seen in public since April 11, and now there are reports of a medical crisis. CNN, citing a single unnamed official, says the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that Kim, 36, is in “grave danger” after surgery. Reuters, meanwhile, notes that a website run by North Korean defectors reports Kim underwent the unspecified cardiovascular procedure on April 12 and is recovering at a villa. There was no official confirmation of either report. Speculation about Kim’s health began to spike after he missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday—and analysts have noted that his sister, Kim Yo Jong, has taken on a higher profile of late.