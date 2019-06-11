Kim Jong Un’s Brother Was (Allegedly) a CIA Spy

Kim Jong Un’s half brother was working for the CIA. That may explain why the North Korean leader had nerve agent-wielding assassins murder Kim Jong Nam in a Malaysian airport, but it leaves open a number of other questions. The Daily Beast got a copy of the Anna Fifield’s blockbuster new biography of Kim Jong Un that has the CIA scoop. So who was Kim Jong Un talking to? Did Kim Jong Un know? And why did North Korea want him dead?

Our man (not) in Pyognyang: According to a copy of the book obtained by The Daily Beast, Kim Jong Nam met with his CIA handlers in Singapore and Malaysia, the country where North Korea later sent assassins armed with VX nerve agent to murder the jilted dynasty heir.