Kim Jong Un’s Daughter and Possible Heir Makes Rare Foreign Appearance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in Beijing along with his daughter and likely heir, Kim Ju Ae. The pair arrived in the Chinese capital on Tuesday to attend Wednesday’s “Victory Day” Parade, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, alongside China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. According to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s state-run news outlet, Kim was greeted in a “warm atmosphere” and thanked Xi for the “enthusiastic and cordial hospitality.” Kim Ju Ae publicly made her debut back in November 2022 and is “most likely” to succeed her father, according to reports from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS). Little is known about the supreme leader’s child; according to NIS, Kim Ju Ae is thought to be the dictator’s second oldest child and is about 12 years old, with rumors of an older boy and an unconfirmed report of a third child with no specified gender. Kim Ju Ae’s presence in Beijing has fueled yet more succession rumors, with experts speculating that Kim Jong Un is grooming his daughter to take over the regime, a pattern that has been observed with former generations of North Korean leaders.