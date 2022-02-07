Kim Jong Un’s ‘Love Letters’ to Trump Seized From Mar-a-Lago, Says Report
DEAR DONALD
National Archives officials reportedly had to pay a visit to Mar-a-Lago last month to seize papers Donald Trump wrongly took from the White House last year, including letters from Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama. The Washington Post reports that “multiple boxes” were taken away from Trump’s Palm Beach resort during the visit in January. They reportedly contained several documents that should have been handed over to the National Archives under the Presidential Records Act, including what Trump previously described as “love letters” from the North Korean leader and the note Obama left in the White House for Trump in 2017. Trump advisers told the Post that the documents were not taken to prevent them from being scrutinized, but as mementos of Trump’s time as president. Neither the Archives nor Trump commented on the Post report.