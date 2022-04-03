Kim Jong Un’s Sister Kim Yo Jong Makes Blatant Threat Against South Korea

Read it at NPR
North Korea’s rogue leader Kim Jong Un sent his sister Kim Yo Jong into attack mode against South Korea Sunday over threats that North Korea’s missile testing could be stopped with a pre-emptive strike. Kim’s sister called the South Korean defense minister a “scum-like guy” and said that South Korea faces a “serious threat” if they act. The statement came amid increased tension between the two Koreas over the North’s continued missile testing. On Friday, South Korean defense minister Suh Wook said his nation had the ability to launch strikes if necessary, prompting Sunday’s backlash.