Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Sported $3K Dior Jacket at Missile Launch
FASHION VICTIMS
Kim Jong Un’s daughter attended the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week while wearing what appears to be an incredibly expensive Dior jacket. Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be around 10 or 11 years old, appeared in the suspected designer hoodie as she stood alongside her dictator father in images captured by North Korean state media for the Hwasong-17 launch last Thursday. South Korean broadcaster TV Chosun analyzed the photos and found that it looked a lot like a kid’s jacket being sold by Dior for around $2,800 in the U.S., though it’s impossible to say if Kim Ju Ae’s hoodie is the genuine article. The Dior news comes amid recent reports that North Korea is facing severe food shortages that have left the country teetering on the edge of famine.