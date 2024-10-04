Kim Kardashian Advocates for Menendez Brothers to be Freed
‘NOT MONSTERS’
In a personal essay published by NBC News, Kardashian came out against the life sentences for Erik and Lyle Menendez—two brothers who were convicted for murdering their emotionally and physically abusive parents in the 1990s. “I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters,” Kardashian wrote. “They are kind, intelligent, and honest men.” Kardashian wrote that their actions were “not excusable,” but criticized their prosecution and questioned the decision to sentence them to life in prison without the possibility for parole. “We should not deny who they are today in their 50s,” she wrote. Kardashian has emerged in recent years as an advocate for criminal justice reform, even meeting both President Biden and former President Donald Trump at the White House to advocate for the cause. The Menendez brothers’ case has seen renewed interest in recent years—at least partially driven by the Netflix drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story from showrunner Ryan Murphy. Kim reportedly arranged for Erik to meet Cooper Koch, the actor who played him in the show. Earlier on Thursday, prosecutors in Los Angeles County said they were examining new evidence that could lead to the brothers’ retrial or resentencing.