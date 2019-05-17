Kim Kardashian unveiled the name of her newborn baby boy as “Psalm West” on Instagram Friday. “Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” rapper Kanye West texted his wife, according to the screenshot she posted on Instagram. Kardashian's surrogate gave birth to a 6 lb. and 9 oz. baby last week, with the reality TV star welcoming the “perfect” new addition to the family on social media. This is the couple's fourth child after Saint, North, and Chicago West.