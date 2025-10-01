Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Sue Ray J For Defamation

Cheat Sheet
1
Kidman and Urban’s Daughter Hits the Runway Amid Parents’ Split
THE SHOW MUST GO ON
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.25 4:01PM EDT 
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sunday Rose Kidman Urban walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France.
Victor Boyko/Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Model Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, the 17-year-old daughter of actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban, took on the runway for Paris Fashion Week amid her celebrity parents’ high-profile divorce. The nepo baby appeared on the runway for the Dior show Wednesday, a year after she made her modeling debut opening for the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week. Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on Tuesday, officially ending 19 years of marriage to the 57-year-old musician. The Big Little Lies actress cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the split, while insiders have already begun pointing fingers at Urban’s alleged infidelity with a “younger woman in the music industry.” The Daily Mail also reported an insider source saying Kidman was left “blindsided” by the split. TMZ was the first to break the news of suspected trouble in paradise after the outlet reported the pair had been living separately since the beginning of summer. The couple share two daughters—Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret—though Kidman has two additional kids with her former husband Tom Cruise, 32-year-old Isabella and 30-year-old Connor. According to sources who spoke with People, Kidman “didn’t want this,” and “has been fighting to save the marriage.”

2
Ex-NBA and Syracuse Star Found Dead at 53
‘ONE OF THE BEST’
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.25 3:59PM EDT 
Lawrence Moten playing basketball.
Mitchell Layton/Michell Layton/Getty Images

Former NBA player Lawrence Moten was found dead Tuesday in his Washington, D.C. home. Moten, who was 53 when he died, was Syracuse Orange’s all-time leading scorer while he played for the university between 1991 and 1995. The former guard went on to play for the then Vancouver Grizzlies as a second-round pick, before leaving the team to play for the Washington Wizards. The athlete earned his nickname ‘Poetry in Moten’ by his incredible performance at the rim and scored double figures in 118 of 121 collegiate games. Moten later transitioned into the role of head coach of the Rochester Razorsharks. Lawrencia Moten, the star’s daughter, confirmed her father’s passing to Syracuse.com. Jim Boeheim, Hall of Famer and Moten’s previous coach, said, “Lawrence was one of our greatest players and one of the best in the history of the Big East Conference.”

3
Rarely Seen Kardashian Makes an Appearance in the New Season
OH BROTHER!
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.25 3:47PM EDT 
(L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Lamar Odom in 2012.
(L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Lamar Odom in 2012. Dimitrios Kambouris/E/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rob Kardashian, 38, made a rare showing in the upcoming season of The Kardashians. “Some familiar faces are back,” Kim Kardashian said in the trailer for Season 7, which is to debut Oct. 23 on Hulu. Khloé Kardashian walked toward an outdoor dinner table, asking, “Is Bob here? Bobby?” The rarely-seen brother of the Kardashians wore a Brooklyn Dodgers hat as he looked down, seemingly a bit uncomfortable. Rob Kardashian hasn’t been on the show at all, which premiered in 2022. His last TV appearance was in 2016 on Rob & Chyna, a reality show about his romance with model Blac Chyna. But the Kardashians’ only male sibling isn’t the only rarely-seen family member featured. Caitlyn Jenner, 75, is shown near the end of the trailer, arms outstretched in the home’s foyer, as Kris Jenner, 69, exclaims, “Oh my God!” Kendall Jenner addressed Kris’s concerns about Caitlyn attending their family get-togethers. “I think my mom’s had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings, but my dad should be included in things,” she said. The last time Caitlyn made a TV appearance with her family was in the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

4
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner Dead at 36
LAST DANCE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.01.25 11:24AM EDT 
Contestant Vigil Gadson and Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine on So You Think You Can Dance.
Contestant Vigil Gadson and Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine on So You Think You Can Dance. FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty I

So You Think You Can Dance star Joshua Allen has died at the age of 36. Allen won the fourth season of the reality show in 2008, at the age of 18, with Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died via suicide in 2022, the runner-up. According to TMZ, citing a family member, he passed away on Sept. 30. His family has not made his cause of death public but has asked for “privacy and prayers.” Speaking to the outlet, Emmanuel Hurd, a friend of Allen from the dance world, paid tribute to “a very honest, real person.” “He didn’t always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that’s why he was a winner,” he said. After winning the show, he told Entertainment Weekly that he hadn’t had formal dance lessons. Instead, he enrolled in as many classes as he could after getting through the first rounds of the show’s application process. In his final Instagram post, Allen paid tribute to actor and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who passed away in July. “Fly high King,” he wrote. Warner died after getting caught in a strong current after a surf lesson. In 2017, Allen was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading no contest to domestic abuse charges.

5

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Sue Ray J For Defamation

KARDASHIAN KASE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.25 3:43PM EDT 
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Ray J.
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Ray J. The Daily Beast/Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation five months after the singer linked their family to Sean “Diddy” Combs. In May, TMZ released a documentary in which Ray J—who dated Kardashian for three years until splitting in 2006—said, “If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.” The Kardashians’ lawyer says the comment was a “false and serious allegation.” The lawsuit alleges it “was designed to plant the seed,” which he then escalated in a livestream where he allegedly announced that federal authorities were investigating the Kardashians. “It’s worse than Diddy,” he claimed in the stream. The lawsuit alleges that Ray J is “unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago.” A year after the pair split, the infamous sex tape of the couple was leaked. In 2022, Ray J claimed that the Kardashians orchestrated the leak. Despite these comments, this is the first time the Kardashians are taking Ray J to court for defamation. The lawsuit requests unspecified compensatory and punitive damages due to Ray J’s alleged continuous profit off of their fame and “substantial and ongoing harm” to their reputations. Ray J’s managers and lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

6
CBS Announces ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ 30th Anniversary Special
HONORING A CLASSIC
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.25 3:30PM EDT 
The CBS televison series "Everybody Loves Raymond"
STR New/STR News

CBS plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Everybody Loves Raymond with a 90-minute special. The show aired on CBS for nine seasons after its premiere on Sept. 13, 1996, and ended in May 2005. Despite the series’ modest start in its first season, it became a great success, earning 69 Emmy nominations and winning 15. Ray Romano, the series’ lead actor, reflects on the show with People: “You know what, we did something pretty good,” he said. Phil Rosenthal, the series creator, and Romano will be hosting the special. Fans can expect interviews and candid conversations with castmates Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten. A tribute will be paid to Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who played Ray’s parents Marie and Frank Barone. Boyle died in 2006 at the age of 71, and Roberts died in 2016 at 90. The show’s cast has refused a reboot. “There is no show without the parents,” Garrett told People. The special will be aired on Nov. 20.

7
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Largest Prize in Show’s History
MADE A FORTUNE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.25 11:35AM EDT 
Wheel of Fortune contestant Christina Derevjanik and host Ryan Seacrest.
Wheel of Fortune contestant Christina Derevjanik and host Ryan Seacrest. CBS

Wheel of Fortune contestant Christina Derevjanik won a $1,035,155 cash prize on Tuesday night, claiming the biggest personal payout in the show’s history. “I have no words!” Derevjanik, a Connecticut resident, shrieked when she won as confetti rained down on her. Hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White celebrated Derevjanik’s win, hugging her and exclaiming their joy. Derevjanik told the hosts that she plans on using the money to pay off her student loans. In an interview after the show, she added that she’d love to be able to buy a house with her winnings and is looking forward to taking the trips she also won to Japan and Montana. “I can’t even believe that I can now pay things off [and] put stresses aside,” she said. Before winning the million dollars, Derevjanik joked that she would give her two weeks’ notice to her boss, who was in the audience, if she won the coveted prize. Excluding Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, in the show’s history, only three other contestants have even won more than $1 million: Michelle Loewenstein won $1.026 million in 2008, Autumn Erhard won $1.030 million in 2013 and Sarah Manchester won $1.017 million in 2014.

8
Scandal-Ridden MAGA Star Announces Political Comeback
LOOK WHO’S BACK
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.01.25 12:33PM EDT 
Madison Cawthorn addresses the camera during his campaign launch video.
Screenshot/YouTube/Cawthorn for Congress

A scandal-prone former MAGA congressman who flamed out after a single term in the House of Representatives has launched a bid to return to Congress. Madison Cawthorn released a campaign video announcing his bid for a Florida congressional seat. “I’m running for Congress to stand with President Trump, defend our conservative values, and fight to stop the radical left every single time,” he says in the video, which features photos of him smiling with Trump and appearing on stage with the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down and killed at a campus event in Utah last month. The 30-year-old was elected in 2020 to represent North Carolina’s 11th District, becoming the youngest member of Congress and the first to be born in the 1990s, but lost his primary two years later. During his time in Congress he alleged, without providing evidence, that his GOP colleagues invited him to orgies, and that they frequently used cocaine. He later said that his claims were “exaggerated.” He has also had multiple run-ins with the law and was arrested just last month for failing to appear at a court hearing.

9
Boy, 3, Finds Live WWII Grenade and Brings It Inside to Show Parents
HAVING A BLAST
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.01.25 12:55PM EDT 
Grant County Sheriff's Office - WA
Grant County Sheriff's Office - WA/Facebook

A toddler stumbled on a deadly relic of World War II while playing outside his family’s home—and then carried it inside to show his parents. The three-year-old discovered the grenade Monday evening in the front yard of his family’s property in Hartline, a small town halfway between Seattle and Spokane, in central Washington, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. After the boy handed it over, his parents immediately called authorities around 6:45 p.m. Deputies quickly brought in backup from the Washington State Patrol bomb squad. Technicians confirmed the grenade was still live, even after decades of exposure to the elements. It was safely removed and destroyed in a rural area north of town. “The grenade was of a type used during the Second World War and had clearly been exposed to the elements for some time,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post. Officials added it was unclear how the explosive wound up in the yard or how long it had been there. No injuries were reported, but police reminded residents that unexploded military devices still occasionally surface across the U.S.—and to never touch suspicious objects.

10
Plane Makes Abrupt U-Turn With 400 Passengers On Board
FORGET SOMETHING?
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.01.25 1:55PM EDT 
Qantas has apologized after screening an R-rated Dakota Johnson movie to a full flight of unwitting passengers.

Qantas has apologized after screening an R-rated Dakota Johnson movie to a full flight of unwitting passengers.

SOPA Images/Getty Images

A flight was forced to abruptly turn back Tuesday after encountering trouble with its satellite communications system. The Qantas-operated Airbus A380 was well into its flight to Johannesburg, South Africa, when it abruptly swung around and began the long return to Sydney, Australia. No mayday call was issued, and the company says the return was made as a precaution. The airline said it provided the 400 passengers on board with overnight accommodations, while a team of engineers carried out a full inspection of the aircraft. The incident follows a similar issue last December involving another Qantas flight on the same 14-hour route using the same model aircraft. The crew reported a mechanical issue as the aircraft was flying past the coast of Antarctica, resulting in that flight also performing a U-turn to head back to Sydney.

