O.J. Simpson’s Estate Blocks Kim Kardashian’s $15K Bid to Buy Back Dad’s Bible

1
U.S. Influencer Who Snatched Baby Wombat Flees Australia After Backlash
SEE YA
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.14.25 1:10PM EDT 
A baby wombat looking out of the pouch of his mother.
picture alliance/Rolf Vennenbernd/Getty Images

An American outdoors influencer who filmed herself grabbing a baby wombat from its mother left Australia on Friday morning following mounting outrage over her actions, The Guardian reported, citing a government source. Montana-based Sam Jones had uploaded footage of herself on Instagram approaching and grabbing the animal as it walked with its mother, before running away. She filmed herself dangling the baby wombat in front of the camera for her followers. “I caught a baby wombat,” she said, as the marsupial’s distressed mother followed behind her. Her actions were slammed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as “an outrage,” while the home affairs minister, Tony Burke, said immigration authorities were probing her tourist visa to see “whether immigration law has been breached.” The investigation is still ongoing, and Jones is believed to have left of her own free will following the backlash. “There’s never been a better day to be a wombat in Australia,” Burke said of Jones’ exit.

Read it at The Guardian

2
Gene Hackman’s Children Not Mentioned in Deceased Actor’s $80M Will
NOT A PENNY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.14.25 1:10PM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 1:06PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - 1986: Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Gene Hackman’s children are not mentioned in the deceased actor’s will, as questions grow about what will happen to his $80 million fortune, according to TMZ. Late last month, the actor, alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, and dog, Kinna, were found dead in their New Mexico home. Christopher and daughters Leslie and Elizabeth were reportedly left out of his will when he penned the document in 1995. Betsy was named as the sole benefactor, but her death means the future of the estate is unclear. Her will reportedly dictated that most of her assets would go to charity if she and Hackman, who married in 1991, died within 90 days of one another. TMZ also reports that Hackman’s son Christopher, who is the same age as his father’s wife, has already lawyered up in a bid to challenge the will. The fact that the pair lived in a community property state could muddy the waters further. This means that assets acquired during marriage are jointly owned and are shared equally, typically after divorce. However, since Betsy also died, Hackman’s three children are the most direct living heirs to the fortune.

Read it at TMZ

3
Shocking Details Emerge After ‘American Idol’ Star Dies at 32
GOOD SAMARITAN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 3:25PM EDT 
AMERICAN IDOL - "306 (Hollywood Week)" - Following Sunday's final round of auditions to find its next superstar, "American Idol" immediately heads to Hollywood to kick off the iconic "Hollywood Week" with all-new twists, MONDAY, MARCH 16, on ABC.
AMERICAN IDOL - "306 (Hollywood Week)" - Following Sunday's final round of auditions to find its next superstar, "American Idol" immediately heads to Hollywood to kick off the iconic "Hollywood Week" with all-new twists, MONDAY, MARCH 16, on ABC. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Doug Kiker, known for his appearance on American Idol Season 18, passed away at 32 after being rushed to the hospital. Kiker, who earned national recognition as “The Singing Garbage Man,” was found in a concerning state by a passerby in Denver. The passerby was so worried about Kiker’s appearance that they called 911 immediately, suspecting the star might be experiencing a drug overdose. Paramedics quickly transported Kiker to the hospital, where he fought for five days before passing. While law enforcement sources report an ongoing investigation, those close to the situation have indicated that drugs may have caused Kiker to suffer a heart attack. The official cause of death has yet to be confirmed by the medical examiner. Kiker’s ex-fiancée, Valerie Cook, confirmed his death on Monday, expressing heartbreak over the loss, particularly for their children. Kiker’s mother and brother also shared their sorrow. Kiker captivated audiences during his American Idol audition with a heartfelt rendition of Rascal Flatts' “Bless the Broken Road” which brought Katy Perry to tears but was eliminated in the next round.

4

O.J. Simpson’s Estate Blocks Kim Kardashian’s $15K Bid to Buy Back Dad’s Bible

BIDDING WAR
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 2:38PM EDT 
Photos of Kim Kardashian and OJ Simpson.
Kim Kardashian and OJ Simpson. The Daily Beast/Getty

Kim Kardashian attempted, and failed, to buy a once treasured item from O.J. Simpson’s estate. The SKIMS founder offered $15,000 to estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, for a bible given to Simpson by her late father, Robert Kardashian. The book has a handwritten note from her dad from June 18, 1994—The day after Simpson was charged with the murder of his wife, Nicole, alongside her friend, Ronald Goldman. The executor told People that he had to continue with a contract that mandates the items be auctioned off. “The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money—why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees—to sell it to Kim for $15,000," LaVergne said. “That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.” He continued, saying that Kardashian could bid for it online—where its bidding war is up to $9,800.

Read it at PEOPLE

5
Price Tag of Trump’s Guantanamo Bay Migrant Disaster Revealed
TAXPAYER DRAIN
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.14.25 11:52AM EDT 
Newly erected holding tents for detained migrants are seen at the United States' Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.
U.S. Navy Public Affairs/REUTERS

Trump’s failed operation to send migrants to Guantanamo Bay has already burned through at least $16 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. That figure does not include the wildly expensive flights—it costs more than $20,000 to transport a single migrant to the base on military planes. Trump’s scheme to house up to 30,000 migrants in a tent city on the base collapsed before it could begin. Only about 300 migrants have passed through the base since the president announced the operation, and none are detained there now. Despite claims that only undocumented migrants with criminal backgrounds would be sent to Gitmo, a significant number of those detained hadn’t committed crimes, The Wall Street Journal reported. Lawmakers and defense officials who toured the facilities said the tents Trump wanted to hold migrants in weren’t up to government standards, lacking air conditioning, and reeking of mold. The operation was reportedly also mired by the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security disagreeing on their responsibilities. Guantanamo Bay, which lies on the coast of Cuba, is best known for holding terror suspects, with 15 still imprisoned at the camp.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

6
Sharon Stone Claims She Was ‘Unexpectedly’ Dumped from Blake Lively Film Cast
SHADY SHARON
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.14.25 12:00PM EDT 
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 26: Sharon Stone attends the Antonio Madras show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 26, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dave Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Sharon Stone has claimed she was “unexpectedly” dropped from the cast of Another Simple Favor in a shady Instagram post. Stone, 67, amped up the sarcasm as she blasted: “I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it 👏👏👏👏.” The legendary actress was responding to an E! News reel about the Paul Feig-directed movie, which also stars Blake Lively. The thriller is due to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, sans Stone, who was never publicly on the bill. The new flick is a sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor, which starred Lively, 37, and Anna Kendrick, 39. Rumored beef between the two has overshadowed the production. “Oh you know,” Anna cryptically responded when asked at the South By Southwest premiere last week how it felt to work alongside Lively again. It was awkward night for Lively, after she was also blindsided by a protester with a ‘Justice for Justin Baldoni, Blake lied’ sign. Lively and Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, are locked in a legal battle stemming from a suit filed by the actress in December, alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign by Baldoni.

Read it at Page Six

7
Even Tesla Says It’s Worried About Trump Tariffs
STATING THE OBVIOUS
The Daily Beast
Updated 03.14.25 2:26PM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 11:56AM EDT 
Elon Musk enlisted Donald Trump's help to boost Tesla sales.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Turns out even Elon Musk’s own company thinks President Donald Trump’s trade war is a disaster. Electric-vehicle maker Tesla sent an unsigned letter warning the Trump administration that its chaotic tariff policy is exposing U.S. manufacturers to retaliatory tariffs that could make American-made vehicles more expensive and less competitive overseas, the Financial Times reported. The letter, filed with the U.S. trade representative, is basically a polite way of saying the government’s erratic trade moves are bad for Tesla, a source told the FT. “It is unsigned because nobody at the company wants to be fired for sending it,” the source added. Musk, who has become one of Trump’s biggest political allies and runs the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is watching Tesla’s stock plunge 40 percent this year as consumers recoil from both his politics and the broader economic instability triggered by Trump’s trade policies.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at Financial Times

8
Mayor Moves to Punish Movie Theater for Screening Oscar-Winning Documentary
CENSORSHIP CLASH
The Daily Beast
Published 03.14.25 11:44AM EDT 
Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham, winners of the Best Documentary Feature award for "No Other Land," attend the 97th Annual Oscars Governors Ball
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner is threatening to cut funding and terminate the lease of O Cinema after the independent theater screened No Other Land, an Oscar-winning documentary about Israeli military actions in the West Bank. Meiner, who called the film a “false one-sided propaganda attack on the Jewish people,” introduced a resolution Wednesday to revoke the cinema’s city funding and cancel its lease, with a commission vote expected next week. O Cinema initially pulled the documentary after Meiner objected but later reversed its decision, citing free speech concerns. Critics, including the film’s Israeli co-director, accused Meiner of censorship. “Banning a film only makes people more determined to see it,” filmmaker Yuval Abraham said. While some local officials have also criticized the documentary, they’ve defended the theater’s right to show it. City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez criticized Meiner’s move in an email to residents, saying: “The answer to propaganda is not censorship, it’s truth.”

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at The Washington Post

9
Former Sen. Alan Simpson Dies at 93 After Breaking Hip
POLITICAL GIANT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.14.25 12:30PM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 12:27PM EDT 
American politician US Senator Alan Simpson speaks to a journalist during an interview in a hallway on Capitol Hill, Washington DC, May 15, 1996. (Photo by Arnie Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)
Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

Former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson has died after struggling to recover from a broken hip. The Republican political giant passed early Friday after sustaining the debilitating injury in December, his family said in a statement. Simpson, who was 6 feet 7 inches, was famous for his wit. “We have two political parties in this country, the Stupid Party and the Evil Party. I belong to the Stupid Party,” he once said. The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, a museum center in Wyoming where Simpson was a board member for 56 years, said he passed “surrounded by family and friends.” The statement added that his recovery was hindered by “complications from frostbite to his left foot” five years ago. Simpson’s left leg was amputated below the knee as a result. In 2022, Simpson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Joe Biden. “Dad and Pete [his older brother] have anchored the extended Simpson family for decades with the same love, humor, compassion, and dedication their parents did before them,” his son, Colin Simpson, said.

10
‘Snow White’ Star Claps Back After Critic Calls Out Her Singing
SNOW RIGHT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.14.25 11:01AM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 10:50AM EDT 
SEGOVIA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Rachel Zegler at the European event for Disney’s "Snow White" at Alcazar de Segovia on March 12, 2025 in Segovia, Spain.
SEGOVIA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Rachel Zegler at the European event for Disney’s "Snow White" at Alcazar de Segovia on March 12, 2025 in Segovia, Spain. Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney

Actress Rachel Zegler, best known for the movie-musical West Side Story, hit back at negative comments about her singing in the live-action remake of Snow White. Trouble started when Disney’s official Instagram account posted a video of Zegler performing “Waiting on a Wish” in front of Alcàzar de Segovia Castle in Segovia, Spain, which was the inspiration for the castle in the original 1937 film. Fans who commented on the post weren’t impressed by her vocals, questioning why she was chosen for the role. “NO thanks. Disney wasn’t [sic] so difficult to cast a soprano ???” one user quipped. To this, Zegler replied: “I am a soprano! West Side Story is now streaming on Disney+! ❤️🍎.” Disney has scaled back the press tour for the upcoming film after multiple controversies, opting for a quiet premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on March 15. Stars Zegler and Gal Gadot will attend but will not be doing a Q&A or any press interviews. The U.K. premiere was also canceled. Zegler, who is of Colombian descent, faced racist backlash for playing the title character, who was originally described as having “skin as white as snow.” The criticism intensified when Zegler spoke out against the outdated gender roles in the 1937 animated classic and later criticized President Donald Trump and expressed support for Palestinians. The film’s use of CGI dwarfs instead of actors with dwarfism also drew criticism. Director Marc Webb explained the decision to use CGI was made to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” from the original film.

Read it at Instagram

