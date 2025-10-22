Kim Kardashian Buys Out Neighbor to Expand Massive Compound
Kim Kardashian has decided to expand her colossal California compound, reportedly buying up a $7 million property next door to her existing $20 million home, per TMZ. Although she already lives on a three-acre property, the 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur is reported to have bought the adjacent house which is close to the horse trails in California’s affluent Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder purchased her current home with her now-ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2014. West then spent five years working with architects and designers to re-model the home to their tastes. However, Kim then remodelled the eight bedroom home again in 2024 when her 2021 divorce from the musician was finalized, spending a reported $23 million to buy the house and its contents off of West, per the Daily Mail. According to the Daily Mail, she does not want to leave the house because that is where her four children have grown up. This is not Kardashian’s only home in California, as she also owns a $70 million beach house in Malibu.