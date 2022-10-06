Kim Kardashian Claims Kevin Keith Is Innocent. His Survivors Say He’s Not.
Kim Kardashian’s latest podcast venture, The System, explores the life and crimes of convicted triple murderer Kevin Keith, making an impassioned plea for his release from prison. But those that survived his crimes say Kardashian never spoke to them. Quanita and Quentin Reeves were two of the five people shot by Keith in 1994, witnessing the brutal end of their cousin Marichell Chatman, 24, her daughter Marchae, 4, and her aunt Linda Chatman, 39. Reeves claims that he witnessed Keith murder the trio with his own eyes when he and his sister were just six and four, and alleges that no one from Kardashian’s team reached out to speak with them, despite the podcast twisting their testimony. “She did not contact us, not one time,” Reeves told the Daily Mail. “If Kim Kardashian wants to get involved, she should come and meet us face-to-face.”