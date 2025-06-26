Kim Kardashian ‘Grandpa Robber’ Dies After Guilty Verdict

Cheat Sheet
GOP Rep Says Her Office Was Evacuated Over ‘Imminent’ Death Threats
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.26.25 11:38AM EDT 
Rep. Kat Cammack delivers remarks as she attends the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, United States on February 23, 2024.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Rep. Kat Cammack said she was forced to evacuate her office Wednesday due to “imminent death threats” against her and her family. In a post on X, the Florida Republican wrote that she had received “thousands of hate-filled messages and dozens of credible threats from pro-abortion activists” after she spoke publicly earlier this week about her treatment last year for a “life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.” Cammack told The Wall Street Journal she was five weeks pregnant at the time of the procedure, which took place just after the state’s strict six-week abortion ban limit came into effect. (The law does not ban termination of ectopic pregnancies.) “To those spreading misinformation: I did not vote for Florida’s heartbeat law; I serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, not the Florida Legislature,” Cammack wrote on X, adding that she would not be intimidated by threats to her safety. The congresswoman, who opposes abortion rights and is co-chair of the House Pro-Life Caucus, is now pregnant again and due this summer.

2
Flights Canceled After Black Bear Wreaks Havoc on Airport Runway
TOUGH TO BEAR
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 2:04PM EDT 
A black bear at Yamagata airport in Japan.
YouTube

An elusive black bear flummoxed Japanese airport officials by running around the grounds of Yamagata airport, causing a dozen flights to be canceled. The bear first appeared at the airport site in the early morning hours on Thursday, prompting an immediate shutdown and several delays. Just when airport officials thought they were in the clear, the bear reappeared on the runway. In footage published by The Guardian, the furry disrupter can be seen loping around with its mouth open and climbing onto a fence. After halting all flights upon the bear’s return, airport officials tried to chase the animal away with an airport car flashing lights. However, the bear is thought to still be at large. “We’re in a stalemate now,” said a Yamagata airport official. The official went on to say that hunters have arrived at the airport to set a trap for the bear, with police guarding the outskirts of the premises. Bear sightings in Japan have spiked recently, raising a terrifying prospect for airport officials: This bear might bring friends.

3
HGTV Stars Shocked as Network Unexpectedly Cancels Four Shows
DEMOLITION
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.26.25 1:05PM EDT 
Published 06.26.25 1:01PM EDT 
'Windy City Rehab' host Alison Victoria, designer Christina Anstead of 'Christina on the Coast', designer David Bromstad of 'My Lottery Dream Home', and home renovator Jonathan Knight of 'Farmhouse Fixer' speak on a panel.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

HGTV has shocked many of its stars by canceling four home renovation shows. The shows that have been axed include Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Bargain Block. Former New Kids on the Block star Jonathan Knight, host of Farmhouse Fixer, wrote on Instagram that he is “still processing the reasons that led to their decision.” Keith Bynum, host of Bargain Block, also took to Instagram, writing: “Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol.” He added: “Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.” The hosts of Married to Real Estate, Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod, seemed similarly taken aback by the show’s sudden cancellation. Sherrod shared that the couple had just returned from vacation when they got the “disheartening” news. In their letter to shareholders this year, Warner Bros. wrote: “Given the challenging and uncertain environment, we remain focused on optimizing our Global Linear Networks’ performance and maximizing cash flows through cost discipline and prudent content investment.” The cancelled shows were all recent additions to the channel, and half of them had less than 600,000 viewers, according to the U.S. Television Database.

4
Michelle Obama Explains Her Rare Public Outings With Barack
OFF THE RADAR
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 1:24PM EDT 
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Michelle Obama is pouring more cold water on rumors of trouble in her marriage to husband Barack. “The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors about the end of our marriage,” the former first lady told NPR’s Wild Card podcast on Thursday after commentators ran wild over her no-shows at President Donald Trump’s inauguration and Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this year. “So we don’t Instagram every second of our lives,” she said. “We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.” Obama, who is now hosting the podcast IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, further explained her decision not to attend those public gatherings as her trying to “define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do.” She has said in the past that if there truly were trouble in paradise in the Obama household, the public would know. The former president and first lady have been married 32 years.

5
Influencer, 30, Announces His Own Death Weeks After Becoming a Dad
‘A HECK OF A LIFE’
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 11:58AM EDT 
Shay Martin
Screenshot/Instagram

“Hey, it’s me, Tanner, if you’re watching this, I am dead,” Tanner Martin, a Utah-based influencer, said to his Instagram followers in a pre-recorded video posted on Wednesday. Martin and his wife, Shay Martin, started documenting Martin’s journey with stage 4 colon cancer in 2020, when he was 25. In Nov. 2024, the couple announced that Shay was expecting their first child, who was born on May 15. “I had a heck of a life,” Martin said, sharing his hope that he will be reunited with his loved ones who have passed away. “But you guys, life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here,” he added. The couple had built a following by sharing Tanner’s health updates and candid life reflections. The couple acknowledged on social media that they were taking a risk by having a baby and stated that it was a decision they had made after years of careful consideration. The couple made sure to share both their joyful moments and the difficult ones with their followers, documenting their vacations, pregnancy journey, and the process of designing their headstone. They brought their newborn to their headstone two weeks before Tanner’s death.

6

Kim Kardashian ‘Grandpa Robber’ Dies After Guilty Verdict

CANCER BATTLE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 06.26.25 2:12PM EDT 
Published 06.26.25 1:35PM EDT 
TOPSHOT - US celebrity Kim Kardashian (C) waves as she arrives at the Assize Court for the trial during which she will testify over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars' worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. The trial of this sensational nine million euro jewellery robbery opened in Paris on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian thanked the French authorities for “pursuing justice in this case.” ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

A man convicted for his involvement in Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery has died a month after being sentenced to seven years in prison. Didier “Blue Eyes” Dubreucq, 69, was among 10 robbery accomplices—deemed the “Grandpa Robbers” for their advanced ages—who were found guilty in connection with the jewelry heist, the Daily Mail reported. At her hotel during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian was bound, gagged and robbed of around $12 million worth of jewelry, including her 18.88 carat diamond engagement ring from ex-husband Kanye West. The reality star relived the gripping ordeal in a testimony last month in which she said she “absolutely did think I was gonna die.” However, Dubreucq was not present during the testimony due to health reasons. Suffering from lung cancer, Dubreucq needed to be hospitalized several times as the case slowly progressed through the French courts, and French outlets reported that he succumbed to the disease on Thursday. A few hours after a guilty verdict was handed down on May 23, Dubreucq addressed the court in a letter read by his lawyer in which he maintained that he was innocent. “I never participated in this jewelry theft. You don’t condemn a man on the altar of suspicion and doubt,” he wrote.

7
SNL Star Had ‘Terrible’ Run-In With ‘Karate Kid’ Biter: ‘The Biggest F**k You’
‘WELCOME TO HOLLYWOOD’
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 10:57AM EDT 
Martin Kove
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

The week just keeps getting worse for the Cobra Kai dojo. Years before Martin Kove made headlines for biting his co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim at the Washington State Summer Con on Sunday, Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader revealed his own bizarre encounter with Kove on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. In the late 90s, Hader was tasked with driving Kove back and forth to a film shoot. Apparently, Kove gave Hader the wrong directions to the set because he “hadn’t read the script yet.” “He got me lost on purpose,” Hader said. It only got worse for Hader after the shoot, when Kove insisted on stopping at a McDonald’s and promised to buy him a cookie and milkshake. “He comes back out eating the chocolate cookie and the milkshake... It was the biggest f--k you,” he said, calling it his first true “Welcome to Hollywood” moment. Hader also told Maron that Kove’s obnoxious behavior might have been due to his ongoing divorce. Needless to say, the incident didn’t stop Hader’s meteoric rise to the pinnacle of comedy, as the actor cracked up SNL audiences from 2005 to 2013 with his irreverent characters and impressions.

8
‘Below Deck’ Stars Welcome First Child Into the World
CABIN BOY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.26.25 12:22PM EDT 
Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron from Below Deck: Mediterranean
Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron from Below Deck: Mediterranean Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher have officially welcomed their first child into the world. The couple, who met while filming the hit Bravo reality show, revealed the news in an Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared snapshots of themselves cradling their newborn baby boy. “Time to soak up every minute with this little guy,” Gallagher wrote in a caption accompanying the post. Speaking to People about her pregnancy Cameron described the moment they learned they were expecting as a whirlwind of emotions. “I was excited, a little scared, but mostly just overwhelmed with happiness,” she shared. Though she joked about pregnancy cravings (“I never wanted oysters more in my life”), she emphasized that the journey had been incredibly rewarding. Ahead of their son’s arrival, Cameron penned a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to Gallagher, calling him “the most wonderful dad,” and adding: “Our son and I are truly blessed to have you in our lives!! I know you will be the best dad ever!!!” She also revealed the couple had nicknamed their child “Baby G.”

9
New Analysis Reveals How Trump Beat Harris in November
RIDE OR DIE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.26.25 11:33AM EDT 
Trump won the 2024 election due to his past supporters coming back out to vote.
Trump won the 2024 election due to his past supporters coming back out to vote. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump didn’t win the 2024 election by turning Democratic voters to his side, but because of his past supporters coming out to vote. A recent PEW Research Center analysis released Thursday revealed that 2020 Trump supporters returned to vote for him in numbers in 2024, whereas voters who backed Joe Biden in 2020 either did not support Kamala Harris, or simply didn’t vote at all. The report showed that 85 percent of 2020 Trump voters voted for him again, with around 11 percent abstaining. This gave the president a necessary leg up on Harris, who was only able to acquire 79 percent of Joe Biden’s 2020 voters, with 15 percent not voting and 6 percent turning to Trump or a different candidate. “This Pew report basically says, ‘Yeah, we did it,’” the lead pollster for Trump’s campaign, Tony Fabrizio, told The New York Times. The report also confirmed that Trump’s 2024 voter coalition was “more racially and ethnically diverse” than ever. It noted that even “if all Americans eligible to vote in 2024 had cast ballots, the overall margin in the popular vote likely would not have been much different,” Harris simply not having enough support to snag the win.

10
90s Heartthrob Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against His Reality Star Wife
THE PARTY'S OVER
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Updated 06.26.25 7:39AM EDT 
Published 06.26.25 7:32AM EDT 
Scott and Kelley Wolf
Scott and Kelley Wolf attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actor Scott Wolf’s divorce just went full thriller in a real-life storyline that could have featured in one of his own dramas. The former Party of Five heartthrob, 57, was forced to ask a judge in a Utah courthouse Tuesday for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, former Real World star Kelley, according to TMZ. Wolf’s sealed filing reportedly includes a declaration from his brother, Michael. The couple—who have been married 20 years and have three kids—announced their split only weeks ago, and things have quickly turned sour. Utah police cuffed actor-turned-life coach Kelley, 48, on June 13 and took her to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, a moment she posted to Instagram before deleting. Kelley’s camp told Us Weekly the new legal measure is “cruel,” “incorrect,” and “sad for the kids,” but the public won’t find out what it’s all about for now as details of the alleged threat currently remain under wraps.

