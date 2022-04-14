Kim Kardashian Has Adult Diapers Ready for Fashion—and Bar Exam
FLY AND DRY
Over the years, entrepreneur and fashion plate Kim Kardashian has made it clear she’s willing to do just about anything to pull off an outfit, including sheathing herself in a couch-patterned Riccardo Tisci gown while heavily pregnant, cinching her waist with a custom-made corset and, perhaps most famously, ceding control of her entire wardrobe to estranged husband Kanye West during the early stages of their courtship.
While making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Kardashian told the audience that her willingness to go the extra mile for couture even carries over into trips to the restroom. “When I go out, I’ll literally wear anything,” Kardashian said. “I don’t care how uncomfortable, I don’t care how long I have to. If I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom, I don’t care what I have to do.”
During the segment, the SKIMS shapewear founder and aspiring lawyer also told DeGeneres that while preparing to take the eight-hour bar exam, she wasn’t positive whether she was going to be allowed to take bathroom breaks and bought adult diapers just in case. She didn’t end up needing them. In December, Kardashian passed the bar on her fourth attempt.