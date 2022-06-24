CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kim Kardashian Is Making Her Shapewear Crotch Area ‘Thicker’ for Khloe
HOW SWEET
Read it at Daily Mail
On Thursday, Kim Kardashian updated her Instagram story with a video regarding her shapewear line that was addressed to her sister, Khloe Kardashian. “Khloe, you would be so proud,” Kardashian said. “I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker–wider, sorry.” Over the years, Khloe Kardashian has repeatedly brought up the fact that she has a larger vagina than most, and that her sisters make fun of her for it. Previously, Khloe had criticized initial prototypes of the SKIMS vaginal coverage: “It’s amazing, but it’s a sliver–is it supposed to just cover my clit?”