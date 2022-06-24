CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kim Kardashian Is Making Her Shapewear Crotch Area ‘Thicker’ for Khloe

    HOW SWEET

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Kim Kardashian

    MEGA/GC Images

    On Thursday, Kim Kardashian updated her Instagram story with a video regarding her shapewear line that was addressed to her sister, Khloe Kardashian. “Khloe, you would be so proud,” Kardashian said. “I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker–wider, sorry.” Over the years, Khloe Kardashian has repeatedly brought up the fact that she has a larger vagina than most, and that her sisters make fun of her for it. Previously, Khloe had criticized initial prototypes of the SKIMS vaginal coverage: “It’s amazing, but it’s a sliver–is it supposed to just cover my clit?”

    Read it at Daily Mail