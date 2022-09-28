Kim Kardashian’s Next Act: Her Own Line of ‘Greige’ Home Goods
CONCRETE CANISTER
It’s no secret to anyone that Kim Kardashian’s aesthetic has hardened over the years to consist of slate “greige” earth tones: her home and skincare line Skkn are packed with the color, and in October, Kardashian will debut a limited line of similarly-hued home goods, Architectural Digest reports. The line, also called Skkn, thus far includes a tissue box, a waste paper basket, a vanity tray, and two neutral containers. “All my inspiration was concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone,” Kardashian explained to AD. “Even when I designed the skin-care packaging, I had all the products made up in real stone, and then we mimicked that vision when creating the final versions, and I still keep those stone mockups in my office.”