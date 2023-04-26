Kim Kardashian Look-Alike and OnlyFans Model Dies After Plastic Surgery
TRAGIC
An OnlyFans star who made her career as a Kim Kardashian look-alike has died after a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong, according to the New York Post. Christina Ashten Gourkani, who posted modeling pictures for her over 600,000 Instagram followers, was put in the hospital after the surgery, where she died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. In a GoFundMe post to raise money for her funeral, Gourkani’s family described her as “a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with.” The post recalls a “tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying histaricaly [sic] on the other end of the line,” before claiming the death is now under investigation.