Kim Kardashian-Lookalike Who Allegedly Led the Sinaloa Cartel’s Assassin Unit Found Dead: Report
A Mexican Kim Kardashian look-alike who was believed to have led the assassin unit of El Chapo’s Sinaloa Cartel was reportedly found dead over the weekend. The New York Post, citing Mexican media, reports that 35-year-old Claudia Ochoa Felix died in her presumed lover’s bed after going to a nightclub. Prosecutor Juan Jose Rios Estavillo reportedly said Felix died of suffocation, and alcohol and other substances were found in her body. However, the official autopsy results have yet to be released.
It was believed that Felix took the helm of Los Ántrax—the Sinaloa Cartel’s armed enforcement branch—after the arrest of the previous head, “El Chino Antrax,” with whom she was reportedly romantically connected. When The Daily Beast contacted Felix, she denied being romantically tied to “El Chino Antrax” and insisted they were “just friends and that’s all.” She also has denied her involvement in Los Ántrax or organized crime, stating on social media that the claims were “cowardly lies and slander.”