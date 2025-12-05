Kim Kardashian Reveals She Changed Her Name Before Her TV Show Debuted

More than 180 passengers and crew were forced into an emergency evacuation after a ground vehicle used to load luggage caught fire next to their aircraft. The blaze, which ignited near a stationary Latam Airlines Airbus A320, filled the runway with smoke and triggered the immediate deployment of emergency protocols. Authorities confirmed no injuries were reported as passengers evacuated the plane at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport using boarding bridges and inflatable slides. One passenger, Lucas Lima, described the sudden and confusing scene. “When we were almost all seated, there was an announcement to evacuate the aircraft immediately. Then, everyone stood up, some not quite understanding and trying to grab their luggage.” He added, “Another announcement came, and the officers were shouting to leave our belongings and exit through the front immediately. From inside, there was no smoke or smell, and we couldn’t understand why we had to evacuate.” In a statement, Latam Airlines clarified that a “small fire” on a baggage handler had grounded the flight, but the situation was swiftly contained, and the aircraft itself did not catch fire. All affected passengers on Flight LA3418 were rebooked onto other flights.
Kim Kardashian changed her name shortly before she rose to superstardom on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 45-year-old businesswoman has made her name, and the shortened nickname of Kim K, into an internationally recognized brand. Speaking to Time on Thursday, the Skims founder said, “I used to always go by Kimberly, until we signed on to do the reality show. And when I looked at my chyron, Kimberly Kardashian, I said, ‘I think that’s so long for people to say.’ And like, ‘Let’s just shorten it to Kim.’” Despite how well-known Kim has become, she told the magazine that she still finds it strange, given that the people who know her outside her fame have always called her Kimberly. “And it’s so weird, because all my friends from high school and growing up, and my dad, everyone calls me Kimberly.” Elsewhere in the interview, she said she was the one who was responsible for dragging her family into doing a reality show. “I think I was the one that convinced everyone for sure. I really wanted it. I really wanted to do a reality show since the day MTV’s ‘The Real World’ came out and I watched it with my best friend.”
The Dark Knight star Sir Michael Caine, 92, has made a rare outing on the red carpet to be honored with a lifetime achievement award. The virtuoso actor appeared in a wheelchair, guided by friend Vin Diesel at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday. The pair was met with rapturous applause, accompanied by two-time Oscar winner Caine’s grandchildren. “Tonight is more special for me personally because I’ve been asked to recognize someone who you all know as one of the best actors who’s ever lived,” Diesel said, introducing Caine, with whom he worked in the 2015 movie The Last Witch Hunter. “He’s been somebody that, as Uma Thurman said, could play character roles or main roles, and all the while has more charisma in his finger than most people in Hollywood.” Caine wore a suave dark jacket, shirt and tie for the appearance, with Diesel in a similar, albeit tieless, ensemble. “Thank you for the welcome. My name is Michael Caine,” said the Interstellar star, whose career has spanned seven decades and finally came to an end in 2023. “I’m just so happy to be here. I’ve seen it on television but never won anything here, so I’m happy.”
Renée Zellweger says her initial rise to fame irritated movie and marketing execs because she wasn’t considered enough of a classical “Hollywood Beauty.” “Look, I know I don’t have, and never have had, traditional movie-star looks,” Zellweger, 55, told the Telegraph in an interview Friday. “So something I kept hearing was, ‘How can we overcome this lack of movie-star-ness you embody?’ There would be a hair meeting, where they’d all say, ‘What are we going to do with this limp, fine hair? How are we going to make her look fabulous?’ And then a dress meeting, where it would be ‘She’s not voluptuous enough, so what are we going to do about that?’” Zellweger confessed that early on in her career, she even believed the way she looked was “prohibitive,” and that a “prettier girl deserved the job over me.” But the constant scrutiny, she explained, eventually helped fuel her performance as Bridget Jones, as she was able to channel the continuous nitpicking and anxieties into a career-defining role. “It was so liberating,” she said. “Because finally, here was a character who doesn’t get it right. She tries, but her make-up and hair are a mess, her outfits don’t quite come together properly. And for me, after 10 years of not measuring up, that was so freeing...Bridget wasn’t magazine-cover perfect. In fact, she had to not be.”
A woman suing SeaWorld Orlando after a bird crashed into her face on a rollercoaster could see her case fall apart after lawyers for the park claimed she got her waterfowls mixed up. Hillary Martin claimed she was hit by a duck at SeaWorld Orlando on March 24, filing a complaint in Orange County on Oct. 28. She claimed the park created a “zone of danger for bird strikes” by building the Mako rollercoaster next to a lake. She claimed “a duck flew into the path of the roller coaster and struck [her] in the face,” and said she has since suffered from a loss of earnings, disability, and permanent injury. Now, representatives for the park think they can snuff out the $50,000 claim because, they say, the bird was not a duck, but a snowy egret. “This matter does not and has never involved a duck,” the park’s attorneys alleged, in a motion filed on Nov. 19. They said the claims in the complaint “are no longer true or factual, nor are such allegations actionable against Sea World.” They added, “Florida law simply does not create legal responsibility for a wild animal’s actions, unless the premises owner has brought the wild animal into its possession, harbored the animal or actually introduced the animal to the locality.”
A 29-year-old ex-ballerina from Brazil has been named the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, leapfrogging both Taylor Swift and AI entrepreneur Lucy Guo. Luana Lopes Lara, co-founder of the prediction market platform Kalshi, saw her net worth soar to $1.3 billion after her company reached an $11 billion valuation, Forbes reported. Lopes Lara, who studied ballet at Brazil’s Bolshoi Theater school, performed professionally in Austria for nine months. But she traded her dance shoes for computer science and enrolled at MIT, where she met fellow student Tarek Manour. Following internships on Wall St, they founded Kalshi in 2018 with the aim of creating a regulated marketplace for betting on event outcomes, which exploded in popularity in 2024 when users bet over $500 million on Donald Trump winning the presidential election. The company has since surged above its main competitor, Polymarket, which currently has a valuation of $9 billion. The valuation puts her ahead of 31-year-old Guo, founder of Scale AI, who held the title of youngest female billionaire since June, overtaking Swift, 35, whose net worth saw a massive boost from the popularity of her record-breaking touring.
Mortal Kombat star Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa has died at the age of 75 following complications from a stroke. He died in Santa Barbara “surrounded by his family, with love,” his manager Margie Weiner confirmed. Born in Tokyo, Japan, he spent his childhood on different U.S. Army bases because of his Hawaiian father’s military career. They lived at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Fort Polk, Louisiana, and Fort Hood, Texas, before settling in Southern California, according to IMDB. Following in the footsteps of his mother, a Japanese actor, he would go on to feature in movies such as Pearl Harbor, Planet of the Apes, and the 1989 James Bond outing License to Kill. His breakout role was in Oscar-winning The Last Emperor in 1987, directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, while his final major role came as trade minister Nobusuke Tagomi in The Man in the High Castle. He is best known for his role in the movie, TV, and video game editions of Mortal Kombat, where he played evil sorcerer Shang Tsung. He survived his children, Calen, Brynne, and Cana, and his grandchildren, River and Thea Clayton, Deadline reports.
Former Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall has married her longtime partner in an intimate ceremony. Cattrall, 69, tied the knot with audio engineer Russell Thomas, 55, on Thursday at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London. The nuptials were attended by just 12 guests. The pair met in 2016 when Cattrall, who was born in Liverpool, appeared on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour. Thomas edited the monologue Cattrall wrote for the popular radio program, and later slid into her social media DMs. The bride wore a Dior suit, styled by Sex And The City stylist Patricia Field, with a bespoke hat designed by milliner Philip Treacy. Cattrall and Thomas have been living between their homes in the U.K. and Vancouver Island over the last decade. “He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms,” Cattrall told The Times of Thomas in June. “He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love.” This is the fourth wedding for Cattrall, who divorced third husband, musician Mark Levinson, in 2004. The pair had released a book they wrote together called Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm two years earlier. Cattrall tapped out of her iconic Sex And The City role as publicist Samantha Jones after the second film, which was released in 2010. Following clashes with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cattrall declined to join the reboot, And Just Like That. She eventually filmed a brief cameo in the final episode of series two in 2023. This year’s third season became the final series, after a mixed reaction from critics and fans. In August, Cattrall liked a follower’s shady comment on Instagram that read “And Just Like That…we all know it was Sam (Kim) who carried the entire franchise.”
Streaming giant Netflix has secured the winning bid in the race to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, according to Deadline. The outlet confirms Netflix has made the highest, and so far the winning bid for the legendary company, which will give them the rights to the company’s film and television studio, as well as the HBO Max streaming service. The publication said Netflix offered around $28 a share, mostly in cash, to seal the deal. Netflix will now have exclusive talks to finalize a deal. Paramount had also been involved in the fierce bidding war, after making three consecutive offers to buy the Hollywood icon since October. Variety said Paramount’s CEO David Ellison had offered an all-cash deal for their entire company. Comcast had also bid to acquire the studio and streaming businesses. The deal will mean Netflix gets the rights to the Warner Bros. library and its intellectual property, which includes DC Studios comic creations, the Harry Potter franchise, HBO dramas including Game of Thrones and over 100 years of films from the studio. Bloomberg reports Netflix has factored in a $5 billion breakup fee if the deal is not approved by regulators.
NBA champion Elden Campbell’s cause of death has been revealed. Officials told TMZ that the retired center accidentally drowned. He had been on a fishing trip in Broward County, Florida. The medical examiner said he was pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m. on Monday. He was 57. The 6′11″ center spent 15 years in the league after being drafted by the LA Lakers in 1990. He found teammates in legends including Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. In addition to the Lakers, he played for the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets, Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets, and Detroit Pistons, with whom he won a championship in 2004. He averaged over 10 points across his career, with a season-high of over 15. He is survived by his wife, four children and three siblings. “Elden was a man of faith who trusted in his lord and savior Jesus Christ. Husband, father, brother, cousin and friend,” Campbell’s family said in a statement. “He was a man to whom family meant everything -- generous, funny, disciplined and kind, but could shut you down if required. A man of God, he passed doing what he loved; fishing out on the ocean, enjoying his idea of an ideal day.”