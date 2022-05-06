Kim K Reveals She Wore ANOTHER Dress Owned by Marilyn Monroe
OK, SETTLE DOWN
Kim Kardashian was heavily criticized by fashion archivists after she borrowed Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from a museum so she could wear it to the Met Gala. She responded on Friday... by revealing that she wore two Monroe gowns that night. “To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite,” she tweeted. In her “quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress,” Kardashian said she found out it was owned by Texas-based Heritage Auctions and that her friend, floral designer Jeff Letheam, owned the Golden Globe Monroe received that night. “I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned,” she wrote. “It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way.” Kardashian was also gifted a chunk of Monroe’s hair.