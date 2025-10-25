Kim Kardashian Says Daughter’s Fake Piercings Are a ‘Non-Issue’
JUST A PHASE
Kim Kardashian defended her oldest daughter’s choice to wear fake face tattoos and piercings after backlash. “This is such a non-issue,” commented a TikTok account linked to Kardashian, 45, and her daughter North West, 12, on a post from Daily Mail Australia detailing the pre-teen’s look. Kardashian shares North, as well as her other children—Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with her former husband, rapper Kanye West, 48. Comments from West about his daughter’s TikTok usage resurfaced after a video of her with friends wearing fake face tattoos was posted on the platform. “I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok,” the rapper said in a video, recounting a phone conversation with his ex-wife about their daughter. The TikTok of the 12-year-old with her friends, captioned “fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life,” has received over 8.7 million views since it was posted. “She’s really mature in one sense where she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this and I don’t really care that they don’t like... my blue hair or this or that,” Kardashian said about her daughter on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Oct. 15. Kardashian also spoke about making mistakes as a mother of four and asked for “a little bit of grace.” She told host Alex Cooper, “As a mom, you’re kind of learning at the same time.”