Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Cruelly Berated Her Outfit Choices
WHAT A JERK
In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Hulu’s continuation of the iconic Calabasas clan’s legacy, Kim Kardashian revealed that towards the end of her marriage to Kanye West, her husband berated her outfit choices. Since the beginning of their courtship, West had famously gone to great lengths to overhaul Kardashian’s wardrobe and dress her according to his vision. When she rocked a look at the 2021 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards that hadn’t been approved by West, he reacted poorly. “[Kanye] called me afterwards. He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” Kardashian said. “That’s his love language... clothes,” Kardashian went on. “I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was, like, the last thing we had really in common.” It wasn’t the first time West went after her sexy, body-hugging sartorial choices. “I didn’t realize it was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit,” the rapper lamented in response to Kardashian’s corseted 2019 Met Gala outfit.