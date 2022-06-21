Kim Kardashian Insists She Didn’t Ruin Marilyn Monroe’s Dress
DON’T GET IT TWISTED
As part of a Tuesday morning appearance on the Today show, mogul and fashion icon Kim Kardashian addressed outraged responses to her choice to wear a dress originally worn by Marilyn Monroe to the Met Gala earlier this year. Experienced fashion historians and other critics have said that by wearing the delicate, historic dress, Kardashian damaged the garment. “We keep seeing stuff like ‘the dress is ruined,’ all of that is not true?” host Hoda Kotb asked. “No, and Ripley’s, we worked together so well,” Kardashian responded. “There was handlers in gloves that put it on me.” Despite Kardashian’s protestations, so many people are convinced she damaged the garment that dissuading Kim from wearing other iconic clothes has become a popular meme. Kardashian, who borrowed Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from the Ripley’s! Believe It Or Not museum, also said that she was shocked that many people on TikTok had said when they saw her dress that they had no idea who Marilyn Monroe was, and that she was “so happy to have that opportunity, and that Ripley’s gave me the opportunity to share this moment.”