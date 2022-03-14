Kim Calls Out Kanye: ‘Please Stop This Narrative’ You’re Not Seeing the Kids
FAMILY FEUD
Kim Kardashian had a few words for Kanye West on Monday. In a since-deleted Instagram comment, the reality TV star urged her ex to stop acting like he can’t see the four kids they share. “Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote, according to People magazine. Her comment came after the rapper posted a photo of 8-year-old North’s backpack, which had a pin of an alien and two others with each of her parents’ faces. “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” he wrote in the caption. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.” Kim and Kanye have been in the midst of an acrimonious divorce. On Sunday, alleged texts between West and Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, appeared online. In the alleged texts, Davidson told West to “calm down.” “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet,” he said, adding, “Grow the fuck up.”