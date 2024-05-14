Kim Kardashian Tells Nikki Glaser That Tom Brady Roast Was ‘Abuse’

Kim Kardashian had a particularly rough go of it during Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady earlier this month, and reached out to comedian Nikki Glaser, to laud her ability to withstand the “abuse.”

Glaser was a guest on the most recent episode of the ‘Here To Help’ podcast hosted by Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds, where she gave a play-by-play of her set, and revealed that she’d just received a DM about it from the reality TV star.

“She said, ‘You killed it on the roast,’ pretty much,” Glaser explained. “I wrote back, ‘Kim, oh my god. I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you. You f*king killed, girl. Which was no surprise after your ‘SNL’ monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing me, it was so nice.’”

According to Glaser, Kardashian responded saying, “Aww thanks, and YOU killed it. I don’t know how you do this. It’s abuse LOL.”

Kardashian’s time at the live-streamed comedy show certainly hit a few snags. When Kardashian was called up to deliver her toast, she was met with a surprising volley of boos from the crowd, prompting the event’s host Kevin Hart to say, “Whoa, whoa, whoa!”

Kardashian did not address the crowd’s negative response, but kept a smile on her face.

The moment was then edited out of the livestream, with cheers and applause replacing the boos. A Netflix executive told The Hollywood Reporter that Kardashian had not been consulted about the change, and had not requested the jeers be removed. “Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts,” he said.

Kardashian was also the subject of a few blatantly misogynistic comments from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

“...A whale’s vagina, which reminds me, Kim Kardashian’s here. She’s had a lot of black men celebrating her end zone,” said Hinchcliffe, who then addressed her personally. “Kim, word of advice: close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

Viewers derided the joke for not only being sexist slut-shaming, but also brazenly unfunny.