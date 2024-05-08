Kim Kardashian Getting Booed Is Cut From Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady
FIX IT IN POST
Kim Kardashian was fiercely booed as she took to the podium during Netflix’s live roast of Tom Brady—but you wouldn’t know that from the version currently on the streaming service. The deafening jeers that greeted Kardashian, 43, briefly derailed her first joke. “All right, all right,” she said, a smile on her face, as host Kevin Hart tried to pacify the crowd, calling, “Whoa, whoa, whoa!” All of that has since been edited out of the special, with a note on the bottom of the screen disclosing that the cut has been “edited from a previous livestream.” A source close to the production reassured The Hollywood Reporter that “only the boos were edited out, in terms of content regarding Kardashian.” The crowd eventually did seem to warm to her, however. During her short set, among other topics, Kardashian joked about her rumored romance with Brady. “I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape,” she quipped, referencing her infamous 2007 sex tape.