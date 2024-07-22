Kim Kardashian to Portray Her Real Divorce Lawyer in New Ryan Murphy Show
ART IMITATES LIFE
Kim Kardashian has her next acting gig lined up, and this time, it’s a little closer to home. TMZ reports that the Skims billionaire will portray her real-life divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama All’s Fair. Wasser, who represented Kardashian in her divorces from exes Kris Humphries and Kanye West, is a high-profile Los Angeles attorney who has also represented the likes of Kevin Costner and Britney Spears. According to the outlet, in addition to practicing law, Wasser also hosts her own podcast with the same title as the Murphy show, All’s Fair. On the podcast, Wasser and her co-host discuss “celebrities, innovators and experts about all kinds of relationships, breakups, love, war and everything in between,” according to their show’s bio. Wasser aside, Variety reports that the show, which chronicles an entirely female law firm, will star eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close. Halle Berry had also joined the cast but dropped out because of scheduling issues.