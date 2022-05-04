Kim Kardashian Wants to Do Some ‘Crazy Voodoo Shit’ With Marilyn Monroe’s Hair
BLONDE AMBITION
Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic, original “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala on Monday, enraging fashion conservators and delighting super-fans in equal measure. During one of her fittings for the dress, which was loaned to her by Ripley’s Believe it Or Not!, the museum gifted her a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair, the museum revealed on its Instagram account on Tuesday. “Our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair,” Ripley’s wrote on Instagram. In the video, Kardashian, clearly stunned and delighted, thanks them. “You can clone her,” someone in the room jokes. “I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo shit,” Kardashian says. “This is so cool. This is sleeping with me every night.”