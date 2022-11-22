Kim Kardashian’s ‘Barely-There Micro Thong’ Is Getting Brutally Mocked

Read it at Daily Mail
Kim Kardashian’s new release from her shapewear brand Skims—a $14 “barely-there micro thong made for fun,” is rankling fans. Many are scoffing at the microscopic scrap of fabric and doubting whether it actually qualifies as “one size fits all.” “That’s not a thong, it’s an eyepatch,” one commenter assessed. Khloe Kardashian might also have something to say about the thong, given that she previously made fun of Kim for another barely-there pair of underwear by Skims: “It’s amazing, but it’s a sliver—is it supposed to just cover my clit?”