Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Dolly Parton Posts Emotional Thanksgiving Message After Revealing Health Battle
I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.28.25 5:38AM EST 
Published 11.28.25 5:37AM EST 
Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton posted an emotional message wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving after revealing her health scares. Parton pulled out of her Las Vegas residency in September, saying she needed to have a “few procedures” amid “health challenges.” In her Instagram post Thursday, she said: “Well, hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.” Pumping the brakes on the residency, the 79-year-old icon previously said, “I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.” Concerns about the “9 to 5” singer were fervent in the aftermath, heightened when her sister, Freida Parton, said she’d been “up all night praying.” Parton, however, soon cooled concern, saying, “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” in a video posted to fans in October. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease. Those that seemed to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers.”

2

Kim Kardashian’s Ex Arrested After Thanksgiving Gun Incident

UNHAPPY HOLIDAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.28.25 7:35AM EST 
Ray J speaks onstage during the "Live: Podcast with Earn Your Leisure" panel at House Of BET on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J has been arrested following a partially livestreamed domestic disturbance on Thanksgiving involving a firearm. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the “One Wish” singer, 44, at 4 a.m., with ABC reporting “a 911 caller reported a possible custody dispute and said Ray J was possibly armed.” Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was taken to Van Nuys police station, with bail set at $50,000. The livestream showed the “Another Day in Paradise” star appearing to load a gun before saying, “Ain’t nobody taking my kids away from me on Thanksgiving.” The video captured the singer’s estranged wife, Princess Love, 41, in tears as the pair argued, a child slung over her shoulder, face buried in her neck. “Drive drunk, drive drunk, Princess? Go ahead, you want to take my kids?” Ray J said. Princess was heard saying multiple times, “You just pointed a gun at us.” The two married in 2016, have filed for divorce four times and share two children, Melody, 7, and Epik, 5. Ray J, who dated Kardashian from 2003 to 2006, has reportedly been charged with making a criminal threat. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment.

3
Winner of National Dog Show Announced
DOGGONE WINNER
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.27.25 10:54PM EST 
Published 11.27.25 5:09PM EST 
Soleil the Belgian Sheepdog wins the 2025 National Dog Show.
Soleil the Belgian Sheepdog wins the 2025 National Dog Show. Bill McCay/NBC/Bill McCay/NBC

Soleil, a Belgian Sheepdog, won the Best in Show title at the 2025 National Dog Show on Nov. 27 and will be going home with a victory on Thanksgiving Day. Charlie Olvis, one of the competition’s judges, praised the six-year-old pooch’s performance, saying she “didn’t put a foot down wrong” and was in “drop-dead gorgeous condition.” Soleil was competing with six other dogs for the top prize, and a total of approximately 2,000 dogs participated in the competition. She took the crown from last year’s winner, Vito the Pug. “I knew that this would be a fierce, intense competition. Soleil loves the energy, and she feels it,” said the dog’s handler, Daniel Martin. “She’s a winner,” he added. The runner-up prize at the 24th National Dog Show went to George, the American Foxhound. The show aired after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and was hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. NBC has been televising the event since 2002.

4
Major U.S. Golf Champion Dead at 74
R.I.P
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.27.25 4:27PM EST 
Published 11.27.25 4:22PM EST 
AUGUST 16: Fuzzy Zoeller current official PGA TOUR headshot
Chris Condon/Chris Condon/PGA TOUR

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Nov. 27 that golfer Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller Jr. has died at the age of 74. Zoeller won two major titles, including the 1979 Masters Tournament—on his first time competing—and the 1984 U.S. Open, which were mentioned in a post on Truth Social commemorating him by President Donald Trump, 79. “A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!” Trump wrote. USGA’s CEO, Mike Whan, called Zoeller “one of a kind” and extended his condolences to his family. In 1997, Zoeller was caught in controversy after he made a racially insensitive joke about golfer Tiger Woods during an interview with CNN. Eleven years later, Zoeller called the situation “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life.” In 1985, he was awarded the USGA’s highest honor for exceptional sportsmanship in golf, and he has said about himself that he’s “not a great player” but “a damn good one.” Zoeller’s cause of death has not been made public.

5
Louvre Surges Ticket Prices After Failing to Protect Its Own Art
MON DIEU!
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.27.25 8:03PM EST 
The Louvre Pyramid
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Louvre’s ticket prices are skyrocketing—so much so that it feels like a robbery. The New York Times reported Thursday that the Paris museum is hiking prices by almost 50 percent for Americans and other visitors outside the European Economic Area. Beginning Jan. 14, tourists will pay €32 (about $37) instead of €22 ($25) to enter the museum and admire what hasn’t been stolen. The price increase is tied to “Louvre—New Renaissance,” a massive overhaul aimed at beefing up security and infrastructure and moving the Mona Lisa to a new exhibition space to address overcrowding. The museum is still reeling from October’s sensational jewel heist, which saw $100 million in treasures vanish from the world’s most visited museum. Eight suspects have been arrested so far, the latest on Nov. 25. The thieves raided the Apollo Gallery on Oct. 19, using a cherry picker to enter through a top-floor window. They then turned off security cameras using the system’s password: ”LOUVRE.” The stolen jewels have yet to be recovered.

6
Why Pay-Per-View Prince Harry’s Saddest Gig Yet Matters
ROYAL PURSE
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 11.27.25 10:42AM EST 
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is pictured during a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London on September 10, 2025 in London, England.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is pictured during a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London on September 10, 2025 in London, England. Pool/Getty Images

It is hard to think of a sadder symbol of Prince Harry’s slide from global change-maker to rent-a-prince than the news that he will on Monday take the stage at a Canadian real estate conference, a pay-to-play gathering designed to hash over Ontario housing policy and zoning permissions. His office did not respond to a request asking why he would be in attendance at the OREA Powerhouse event, but in the absence of him developing a newfound passion for leasehold reform, it seems reasonable to assume the Duke of Sussex, who once strode into war zones and whose mother opened the world’s eyes to the horror of landmines, is keen to make a buck. There is a bleakness to the conference website’s sell: See Prince Harry in person. Not hear him, not learn from him. Just see him. It didn’t have to be like this. Harry is a much-diminished figure now; Meghan seems way out of her depth. His allies will always tell you that Harry is happy being a dad, happy in the California sunshine—and making plenty of money. But that doesn’t erase the tragedy of the Sussexes, which is that they could have been magnificent, and they threw it all away.

7
Peruvian Hole Mystery Possibly Solved by Florida Professor
MYSTERY SOLVED
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.27.25 2:29PM EST 
Peruvian altiplano landscape seen from inside the Andean Explorer train Orient Express which runs between Cuzco and Puno. Altiplano is a high plateau that towers over the southern Andes, the longest mountain range in the world. It is a sediment filled depression between the eastern and the western chains of the Andes.
VW Pics/Sergi Reboredo/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A series of around 5,200 holes in Peru’s mountainous Pisco Valley first drew media attention in the 1930s, and after years of mystery, their origin may have finally been discovered. Charles Stanish, a professor of archaeology at the University of South Florida, co-authored a paper concluding that the “band of holes” was likely man-made in the pre-Inca period as a marketplace and was later adapted by the Inca civilization as an accounting method. Researchers reached their conclusion by using advanced drone technology during their expedition to map the site from the air. They found patterns in the arrangement of the holes that mirrored the devices the Incas used for counting and record-keeping. Moreover, analysis of sediment samples from the holes revealed the presence of crops traditionally used for weaving. “We proved that the seeds didn’t fly in, they weren’t airborne, they had to be put there by humans,” Stanish told The Guardian. The archaeologists also found reeds that ancient people used to carry commodities. “So we got the reeds, we got the seeds,” Stanish said, adding that future research will further analyze the seed samples, but the evidence so far points strongly to the holes being man-made.

8
‘SNL’ Star Added to Cast of ‘Shrek 5’
BROGERS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.27.25 1:03PM EST 
Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo
Getty

Shrek 5 has added two new stars to its cast to play Shrek and Fiona’s children, including a current Saturday Night Live cast member. The eagerly anticipated Dreamworks franchise is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2027. SNL comedian Marcello Hernández and Booksmart actor Skyler Gisondo are due to join returning icons Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. Variety reports the pair will play two of the famous green couple’s kids, Fergus and Farkle, in the latest edition of the franchise. In a post on Instagram, Hernández said, “Thankful to join the swamp.” Gisondo, meanwhile, said, “The Brogres have entered the chat.” Hernández also featured in Happy Gilmore 2, while Gisondo featured in 2024’s Superman as Jimmy Olsen. The fifth installment of the franchise will also feature Zendaya as Felicia and will be directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, who directed Shrek 2. Dohrn was a writer on the second and third films in the series, the first of which won the first-ever Oscar for an Animated Feature film in 2001. The Shrek films have earned $2.9 billion globally.

9
Johnny Cash’s Estate Slaps Coca-Cola With Lawsuit Over Tribute Act Ad
WALK THE LINE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.27.25 3:33PM EST 
Published 11.27.25 3:26PM EST 
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 31 : American singer Johnny Cash performs on stage at the Country Music Festival held at Wembley Arena, London on March 31, 1986.
David Redfern/David Redfern/Redferns)

The estate of Johnny Cash is suing Coca-Cola over its use of the singer-songwriter’s voice by an impersonator in an advertisement. The complaint was filed on Tuesday in Nashville and is the first use of Tennessee’s ELVIS Act, which protects a person’s voice, image, or likeness from being used without authorization. The advertisement has been airing since August during college football games and features professional Cash impersonator Shawn Barker. The manager of Cash’s estate claimed that the voice sounds “remarkably” like the late singer, who died in 2003. “This case arises from Coca-Cola’s pirating Johnny Cash’s voice in a nationwide advertising campaign to enrich itself,” says the complaint. The estate licenses Cash’s songs but claims that Coca-Cola never asked for permission. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Coca-Cola Company for comment, but received no immediate response. “Stealing the voice of an artist is theft. It is theft of his integrity, identity, and humanity,” wrote Tim Warnock of Loeb & Loeb, a lawyer for Cash’s estate. Meanwhile, a representative for Barker told Billboard that the impersonator was “thrilled” when he was approached to do the vocals for the commercial.

10
Pirro Says National Guards Shot Less Than 24 Hours After Swearing In
IN BROAD DAYLIGHT
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 11.27.25 4:46PM EST 
Published 11.27.25 11:28AM EST 
National Guard Soldiers Shot Less Than 24 Hours After Swearing In

Two members of the National Guard were gunned down near the White House on their first day in uniform on Wednesday, according to Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20, are both in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the West Virginia guards, Pirro said during a Thursday morning press conference. “I also want to say that both Sarah and Andrew, I believe, were sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot on the street in Washington,” Pirro said. The Daily Beast has reached out for clarification on the “swearing in.”The Trump-appointed official added that the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, would face first-degree murder charges if either does not survive. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the two guard members “came through surgery” on Fox News Thursday morning, but offered no additional details about their condition. Lakanwal, an Afghan man who lives in Washington, allegedly fled to the U.S. during the Taliban takeover of his homeland in 2021. CNN reported that Lakanwal had “applied for asylum in 2024, and it was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025.”

