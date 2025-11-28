Kim Kardashian’s Ex Arrested After Thanksgiving Gun Incident

Dolly Parton posted an emotional message wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving after revealing her health scares. Parton pulled out of her Las Vegas residency in September, saying she needed to have a “few procedures” amid “health challenges.” In her Instagram post Thursday, she said: “Well, hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.” Pumping the brakes on the residency, the 79-year-old icon previously said, “I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.” Concerns about the “9 to 5” singer were fervent in the aftermath, heightened when her sister, Freida Parton, said she’d been “up all night praying.” Parton, however, soon cooled concern, saying, “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” in a video posted to fans in October. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease. Those that seemed to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Dolly Parton Posts Emotional Message After Health BattleI WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOUThe star was forced to postpone a residency due to “health challenges.”
- 2Kim Kardashian’s Ex Arrested After Thanksgiving Gun IncidentUNHAPPY HOLIDAYA livestream appeared to show a heated domestic argument.
Partner updateAD BY OneSkinUnlock Up to 30% Off the Regimen Designed for Skin LongevitySKIN REBOOTOneSkin takes a different and revolutionary approach to skincare.
- 3Winner of National Dog Show Announced DOGGONE WINNER“Soleil loves the energy, and she feels it,” said the champion pooch’s handler.
- 4Major U.S. Golf Champion Dead at 74R.I.PPresident Donald Trump remembered Fuzzy Zoeller as “a truly remarkable person and player.”
Shop with ScoutedLola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is On—Score 55% OffBLACK FRIDAY 2025The internet’s favorite luxury blankets are 55 percent off for a limited time.
- 5Louvre Surges Prices After Failing to Protect Its Own ArtMON DIEU!The Paris museum just got a lot pricier—and hopefully more protected.
- 6Why Pay-Per-View Prince Harry’s Saddest Gig Yet MattersROYAL PURSEThe irony of a man who spent years railing against being commodified by the media now voluntarily compressing himself into a life of paid appearances is inescapable.
- 7Peruvian Hole Mystery Possibly Solved by Florida ProfessorMYSTERY SOLVEDResearchers revealed that the mysterious holes were man-made.
- 8‘SNL’ Star Added to Cast of ‘Shrek 5’BROGERSThe movie is still more than 18 months away from release.
Shop with ScoutedThis Avant-Garde Espresso Machine Is a Black Friday StealRAISE THE BAR-ISTASave $250 on Demi, Terra Kaffe’s most compact espresso machine yet.
- 9Johnny Cash’s Estate Slaps Coca-Cola With Lawsuit Over AdWALK THE LINE“Stealing the voice of an artist is theft,” a lawyer for Cash’s estate wrote.
- 10National Guards Shot Less Than 24 Hours After Swearing InIN BROAD DAYLIGHTThey were gunned down near the White House.
Kim Kardashian’s Ex Arrested After Thanksgiving Gun Incident
Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J has been arrested following a partially livestreamed domestic disturbance on Thanksgiving involving a firearm. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the “One Wish” singer, 44, at 4 a.m., with ABC reporting “a 911 caller reported a possible custody dispute and said Ray J was possibly armed.” Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was taken to Van Nuys police station, with bail set at $50,000. The livestream showed the “Another Day in Paradise” star appearing to load a gun before saying, “Ain’t nobody taking my kids away from me on Thanksgiving.” The video captured the singer’s estranged wife, Princess Love, 41, in tears as the pair argued, a child slung over her shoulder, face buried in her neck. “Drive drunk, drive drunk, Princess? Go ahead, you want to take my kids?” Ray J said. Princess was heard saying multiple times, “You just pointed a gun at us.” The two married in 2016, have filed for divorce four times and share two children, Melody, 7, and Epik, 5. Ray J, who dated Kardashian from 2003 to 2006, has reportedly been charged with making a criminal threat. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment.
Most skincare products provide temporary benefits instead of addressing the true cellular causes of visible aging. As you get older, skin becomes thinner, produces less collagen, and accumulates damage. OneSkin takes a different approach, using the revolutionary OS-01 Peptide™ in all its daily moisturizers to address skin aging at the source.
Cellular senescence is when cells stop dividing or become dysfunctional and begin releasing inflammatory factors that accelerate skin aging. The OS-01 Peptide™ is scientifically proven to reverse skin’s biological aging by targeting this process. The result? Healthier skin that looks, feels, and acts younger. And right now is the perfect time to try it: OneSkin’s “Best Sale Ever” is live, and your savings scale up with your cart. Spend $150 for 20% off, $200 for 25% off, or $300 to unlock 30% off, no code needed.
Not sure where to start? Check out this bundle of OneSkin’s most popular products—the OS-01 FACE and OS-01 EYE topical supplements. They reduce wrinkles and boost hydration by promoting collagen production and improving barrier function. Plus, these moisturizers enhance firmness to give you a more lifted look.
Looking to support skin longevity beyond your face? This bundle (a $495 value) comes with OneSkin’s PREP cleanser—which boosts hydration without stripping natural oils—along with the OS-01 FACE, OS-01 BODY, and OS-01 EYE topical supplements.
Traveling soon? This all-in-one kit keeps skin glowing wherever you are. Unlock 25% off by picking up two—one for you, one to gift.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Soleil, a Belgian Sheepdog, won the Best in Show title at the 2025 National Dog Show on Nov. 27 and will be going home with a victory on Thanksgiving Day. Charlie Olvis, one of the competition’s judges, praised the six-year-old pooch’s performance, saying she “didn’t put a foot down wrong” and was in “drop-dead gorgeous condition.” Soleil was competing with six other dogs for the top prize, and a total of approximately 2,000 dogs participated in the competition. She took the crown from last year’s winner, Vito the Pug. “I knew that this would be a fierce, intense competition. Soleil loves the energy, and she feels it,” said the dog’s handler, Daniel Martin. “She’s a winner,” he added. The runner-up prize at the 24th National Dog Show went to George, the American Foxhound. The show aired after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and was hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. NBC has been televising the event since 2002.
The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Nov. 27 that golfer Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller Jr. has died at the age of 74. Zoeller won two major titles, including the 1979 Masters Tournament—on his first time competing—and the 1984 U.S. Open, which were mentioned in a post on Truth Social commemorating him by President Donald Trump, 79. “A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!” Trump wrote. USGA’s CEO, Mike Whan, called Zoeller “one of a kind” and extended his condolences to his family. In 1997, Zoeller was caught in controversy after he made a racially insensitive joke about golfer Tiger Woods during an interview with CNN. Eleven years later, Zoeller called the situation “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life.” In 1985, he was awarded the USGA’s highest honor for exceptional sportsmanship in golf, and he has said about himself that he’s “not a great player” but “a damn good one.” Zoeller’s cause of death has not been made public.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Late fall is officially in full swing (and winter is just around the corner), which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are the new normal. As we inch closer to the height of the holiday season, temperatures are sharply declining, holiday house guests are trickling in, and PTO is being taken. It’s cozy season, and there’s no better way to honor it than by cozying up with a luxe, warm, and ultra-soft blanket.
ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 55 percent off sitewide with the code BF55 for Cyber Week.
In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for person on your list who says they “don’t want anything.” If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.
Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.
The Louvre’s ticket prices are skyrocketing—so much so that it feels like a robbery. The New York Times reported Thursday that the Paris museum is hiking prices by almost 50 percent for Americans and other visitors outside the European Economic Area. Beginning Jan. 14, tourists will pay €32 (about $37) instead of €22 ($25) to enter the museum and admire what hasn’t been stolen. The price increase is tied to “Louvre—New Renaissance,” a massive overhaul aimed at beefing up security and infrastructure and moving the Mona Lisa to a new exhibition space to address overcrowding. The museum is still reeling from October’s sensational jewel heist, which saw $100 million in treasures vanish from the world’s most visited museum. Eight suspects have been arrested so far, the latest on Nov. 25. The thieves raided the Apollo Gallery on Oct. 19, using a cherry picker to enter through a top-floor window. They then turned off security cameras using the system’s password: ”LOUVRE.” The stolen jewels have yet to be recovered.
It is hard to think of a sadder symbol of Prince Harry’s slide from global change-maker to rent-a-prince than the news that he will on Monday take the stage at a Canadian real estate conference, a pay-to-play gathering designed to hash over Ontario housing policy and zoning permissions. His office did not respond to a request asking why he would be in attendance at the OREA Powerhouse event, but in the absence of him developing a newfound passion for leasehold reform, it seems reasonable to assume the Duke of Sussex, who once strode into war zones and whose mother opened the world’s eyes to the horror of landmines, is keen to make a buck. There is a bleakness to the conference website’s sell: See Prince Harry in person. Not hear him, not learn from him. Just see him. It didn’t have to be like this. Harry is a much-diminished figure now; Meghan seems way out of her depth. His allies will always tell you that Harry is happy being a dad, happy in the California sunshine—and making plenty of money. But that doesn’t erase the tragedy of the Sussexes, which is that they could have been magnificent, and they threw it all away.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over toThe Royalist on Substack
A series of around 5,200 holes in Peru’s mountainous Pisco Valley first drew media attention in the 1930s, and after years of mystery, their origin may have finally been discovered. Charles Stanish, a professor of archaeology at the University of South Florida, co-authored a paper concluding that the “band of holes” was likely man-made in the pre-Inca period as a marketplace and was later adapted by the Inca civilization as an accounting method. Researchers reached their conclusion by using advanced drone technology during their expedition to map the site from the air. They found patterns in the arrangement of the holes that mirrored the devices the Incas used for counting and record-keeping. Moreover, analysis of sediment samples from the holes revealed the presence of crops traditionally used for weaving. “We proved that the seeds didn’t fly in, they weren’t airborne, they had to be put there by humans,” Stanish told The Guardian. The archaeologists also found reeds that ancient people used to carry commodities. “So we got the reeds, we got the seeds,” Stanish said, adding that future research will further analyze the seed samples, but the evidence so far points strongly to the holes being man-made.
Shrek 5 has added two new stars to its cast to play Shrek and Fiona’s children, including a current Saturday Night Live cast member. The eagerly anticipated Dreamworks franchise is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2027. SNL comedian Marcello Hernández and Booksmart actor Skyler Gisondo are due to join returning icons Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. Variety reports the pair will play two of the famous green couple’s kids, Fergus and Farkle, in the latest edition of the franchise. In a post on Instagram, Hernández said, “Thankful to join the swamp.” Gisondo, meanwhile, said, “The Brogres have entered the chat.” Hernández also featured in Happy Gilmore 2, while Gisondo featured in 2024’s Superman as Jimmy Olsen. The fifth installment of the franchise will also feature Zendaya as Felicia and will be directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, who directed Shrek 2. Dohrn was a writer on the second and third films in the series, the first of which won the first-ever Oscar for an Animated Feature film in 2001. The Shrek films have earned $2.9 billion globally.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From gift cards to French presses to coffee makers, there’s no shortage of holiday gifting options for caffeine fanatics. But if you’re looking for something that marries bold design with brewing precision, it’s hard to beat Demi from Terra Kaffe. This compact, artful espresso machine can make any kitchen feel like a gourmet café, delivering tasty drinks with function, form, and no unnecessary fuss.
While most at-home coffee setups rely on pods, Demi runs on fresh whole beans, giving you barista-level flavor without any plastic waste. It also offers the largest menu of any compact automatic machine, brewing espresso, lungo, Americano, and drip coffee at the push of a button. Best of all, its compact design makes this a truly versatile machine that can fit perfectly in apartments, small kitchens, and tight counters. Less clutter, less upkeep, fewer headaches—what more can you ask for?
Whether you’re grabbing a gift for your favorite caffeine aficionado or upgrading your own routine, there’s never been a better time to purchase a Demi. Terra Kaffe’s Black Friday sale takes $250 off the machine, making it a must-have for the season.
The estate of Johnny Cash is suing Coca-Cola over its use of the singer-songwriter’s voice by an impersonator in an advertisement. The complaint was filed on Tuesday in Nashville and is the first use of Tennessee’s ELVIS Act, which protects a person’s voice, image, or likeness from being used without authorization. The advertisement has been airing since August during college football games and features professional Cash impersonator Shawn Barker. The manager of Cash’s estate claimed that the voice sounds “remarkably” like the late singer, who died in 2003. “This case arises from Coca-Cola’s pirating Johnny Cash’s voice in a nationwide advertising campaign to enrich itself,” says the complaint. The estate licenses Cash’s songs but claims that Coca-Cola never asked for permission. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Coca-Cola Company for comment, but received no immediate response. “Stealing the voice of an artist is theft. It is theft of his integrity, identity, and humanity,” wrote Tim Warnock of Loeb & Loeb, a lawyer for Cash’s estate. Meanwhile, a representative for Barker told Billboard that the impersonator was “thrilled” when he was approached to do the vocals for the commercial.
Two members of the National Guard were gunned down near the White House on their first day in uniform on Wednesday, according to Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20, are both in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the West Virginia guards, Pirro said during a Thursday morning press conference. “I also want to say that both Sarah and Andrew, I believe, were sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot on the street in Washington,” Pirro said. The Daily Beast has reached out for clarification on the “swearing in.”The Trump-appointed official added that the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, would face first-degree murder charges if either does not survive. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the two guard members “came through surgery” on Fox News Thursday morning, but offered no additional details about their condition. Lakanwal, an Afghan man who lives in Washington, allegedly fled to the U.S. during the Taliban takeover of his homeland in 2021. CNN reported that Lakanwal had “applied for asylum in 2024, and it was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025.”